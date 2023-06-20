Whether you need a break from festive overkill or are contemplating a new family travel tradition, a Christmas cruise or Hanukkah cruise may be exactly what you need. You can utilize the kids' long winter break to explore new cultures or escape on your own while letting the cruise line handle the party planning.

As with sailings at any other time of the year, a holiday cruise can be as rowdy or as mellow as you wish, but be warned that most cruise lines go all out for the end-of-year cruising crew. This means that even if each line has its own dress code and vibe, as a rule of thumb, plan to join the festivities donning your smartest attire -- especially if you’re spending New Year’s Eve onboard.

Regardless of whether your ideal holiday season is spent bundled up by the fire or in your snorkeling gear, we’ve got you covered. Here are five holiday cruise options to consider as you make your plans.