The 5 Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

3. Celebrity Cruises Infinite Veranda Staterooms

The Infinite Veranda rooms found on Celebrity Edge are not your average balcony cabins. With the push of a button, the floor-to-ceiling window opens up to a balcony, allowing in the ocean breeze and soothing sound of waves. Two chairs and a cocktail table sit in a sunny nook by the glass wall, beckoning cruisers to kick back with their morning coffee or soak up the sunset with a glass of bubbly. These types of verandas also make the room feel more spacious -- because they are. Celebrity touts the cabins are 23 percent larger than the balcony cabins on its Solstice-class ships. For even more space, larger groups can combine two Infinite Veranda cabins to become one space with a sweeping balcony view.