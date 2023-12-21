Sponsored by Viking

The picturesque Rhone flows from the Swiss Alps through southern France and into the Mediterranean, west of the historic port city of Marseille.

Culture-rich itineraries on the Rhone, and its chief tributary the Saone, have a wide appeal. Viking's Rhone river cruises are an ideal option if you have sailed on the Rhine and Danube and will be enjoyed by anyone interested in food and drink.

These cruises sail through Burgundy and Provence, the gastronomic heartland of France that's home to some of the world's most revered wine-growing regions. Viking ships also spend time in the epicurean capital Lyon.

You'll follow a waterway that was once an important trading route for the Greeks and Romans, who left a legacy that can still be seen today, and be transported through sunflower and lavender-filled landscapes that have inspired generations of artists including Vincent Van Gogh.

Here are three Viking Rhone river cruises that focus on this fascinating region.