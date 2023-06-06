Luxury cruise lines keep secrets. That might come as a surprise considering that luxury cruises already offer a massive amount of free perks and extras in exchange for splurge-worthy pricetags. Even so, there are plenty of tips and tricks any cruiser should know before they board their first or 15th luxury cruise. Special treats, experiences, luxe freebies and even in-cabin additions are all on the list of things you might not know about.

With that in mind, we scoured Cruise Critic's Message Boards, compiled notes from our own sailings and then dug even deeper for more inside information on the lesser-known perks of luxury sailings. Read on for our favorite expert, insider tips to make your luxury cruise an even more pampering experience.