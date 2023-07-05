Summertime is practically synonymous with cruising. And while conventional wisdom says that peak season usually means higher fares, you can still find some great value with summer cruise deals.
From Alaska to the Mediterranean, cruise lines are offering alluring summer deals in 2023. And while these deals are live during the summer months, they typically apply to travel well beyond the warmest season of the year. In fact, some of these offers will allow you to book travel well into 2024. Check out our list of summer cruise deals below so you can plan your next vacation today.
The Summer Deal: American Queen Voyages Great Ameri-cation summer cruise deal can bring savings of up to $4,000 with free category stateroom or suite upgrades. Additionally, cruisers can get $200 in onboard credits per stateroom.
Eligible American Queen Cruises: American Queen Voyages' summer cruise deal is applicable to select 2023 and 2024 sailings.
Good to know: American Queen Voyages' summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Mention code 'Summer' when booking. Offer expires on August 31, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Azamara's Summer Deal includes 3 free nights (a deduction of the cruise fare equivalent to the costs of 3 nights) plus up to $600 in free onboard credit, for select voyages booked between July 1 and September 6, 2023.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: Azamara's summer deal is applicable to select sailings departing between October 27, 2023 and April 3, 2024.
Good to know: Azamara's summer cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on September 6, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Holland America's 'Unforgettable Journeys' summer cruise deal includes prepaid stateroom gratuities and 50% reduced deposits when booking the cruise line's Have It All fares.
Eligible Holland America Cruises: Holland America's summer cruise deal is applicable to Fall 2023 and Winter/Spring 2024 sailings.
Good to know: Holland America'ssummer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only. Promotion excludes Grand Voyages or any cruise lasting 3 days or less. Offer expires July 31, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Hurtigruten Expeditions' 'Summer Sail' summer cruise deal can save cruisers an extra an extra 10% on already reduced fares, bringing savings of up to 40% on expedition cruises
Eligible Hurtigruten Cruises: Hurtigruten's Summer Sail offer is applicable to Antarctica, Galapagos and West Africa sailings on select 2023 and 2024 departures.
Good to know: Hurtigruten's Summer Sail offers is available for new bookings only. Offer ends July 16, 2023.
The Summer Deal: Margaritaville at Sea 'Summer Escape' cruise deal offers 40% off cruise rates for all passengers.
Eligible Margaritaville at Sea Cruises: Margaritaville at Sea's summer cruise deal is applicable to 3-day Bahamas cruises between June 6 and December 31, 2023.
Good to know: Margaritaville at Sea's summer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only. Select blackout dates apply.
The Summer Deal: Regent Seven Seas' summer cruise deal offers travelers a free 2-suite category update plus a $1,000 onboard credit on select voyages deal offers 40% off cruise rates for all passengers.
Eligible Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Regent Seven Seas' summer cruise deal is applicable to select voyages across Europe, Alaska, Asia and beyond.
Good to know: Regent Seven Seas' summer cruise deal is valid on new bookings only. Offer expires July 21, 2023.
The 4th of July Deal: Viking's 25th Anniversary Sale brings a summer cruise deal that offers travelers the chance to book in July with a $25 deposit, and to enjoy free airfare and special fares on voyages booked by July 31.
Eligible Viking Cruises: Viking's 25th Anniversary Sale in July is applicable to the line's river, ocean and expedition cruises sailing in 2023 and 2024.
Good to know: Available for new bookings only. Offer ends July 31, 2023.