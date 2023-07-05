Summertime is practically synonymous with cruising. And while conventional wisdom says that peak season usually means higher fares, you can still find some great value with summer cruise deals.

From Alaska to the Mediterranean, cruise lines are offering alluring summer deals in 2023. And while these deals are live during the summer months, they typically apply to travel well beyond the warmest season of the year. In fact, some of these offers will allow you to book travel well into 2024. Check out our list of summer cruise deals below so you can plan your next vacation today.