Memorial Day is upon us, and that means more chances to save on that last-minute summer cruise getaway.

Consider these deals "small but mighty": worthwhile gems and notable promotions are what characterize Memorial Day cruise deals, and while every cruise line may not offer one, the number of lines that do grows steadily every year. Plus, last-minute deals abound on short 3-day and weekend cruises over the Memorial Day long weekend -- and others, for that matter -- that are always worth looking into.