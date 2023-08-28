The Labor Day Deal: Azamara's Labor Day Sale offers cruisers 4 free nights and up to $600 in onboard credit. The sale includes a deduction equivalent to the costs of 4 nights from the total price of the cruise fare.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: Azamara's Labor Day Sale is applicable to select sailings departing between Nov. 9, 2023 and March 22, 2024 to destinations like South America, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia and the South Pacific.
Good to know: Azamara's Labor Day cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on Sep. 6, 2023.
The Labor Day Deal: Emerald Cruises' Labor Day Sale gives travelers the opportunity to save up to $1,000 per suite on river or yacht cruises.
Eligible Emerald Cruises: Emerald Cruises' Labor Day Sale is applicable to select 2024 Europe river cruises and select 2023 and 2024 Caribbean yacht cruises.
Good to know: Emerald Cruises' Labor Day cruise deal applies to new bookings only. A non-refundable initial deposit of $750 per person is required at the time of booking. Offer expires on September 8, 2023.
The Labor Day Deal: MSC Cruises' Labor Day Sale includes the cruise line's Easy Drink Package and Wi-Fi package, as well as up to $400 in onboard credit, depending on the duration of the voyage and the type of cabin booked.
Eligible MSC Cruises: MSC Cruises' Labor Day Sale is applicable to dozens of MSC voyages to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Middle East, Canada & New England and Asia.
Good to know: MSC Cruises' Labor Day cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Ask for "Labor Day Sale" promotion when booking. Offer expires on September 4, 2023.
The Labor Day Deal: Scenic Cruises' Labor Day Cruise Deal gives cruisers the opportunity to save on river and ocean cruises. Travelers can save up to $1,500 per suite on select Europe river cruises or save up to $4,000 per suite on ocean cruises.
Eligible Scenic Cruises: Scenic Cruises' Labor Day Sale is applicable to select 2024 Europe river cruises on the Rhine, Moselle, Danube, Rhône and Bordeaux rivers, as well as select 2024 ocean sailings on itineraries in Australia, Antarctica, the Caribbean, the Arctic, South America and Europe.
Good to know: Emerald Cruises' Labor Day cruise deal applies to new bookings only. A non-refundable initial deposit of $500 per person is required at the time of booking. Offer expires on September 8, 2023.