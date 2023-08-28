Azamara Labor Day Cruise Deal: 4 Free Nights Plus $600 Onboard Credit

Azamara Journey

The Labor Day Deal: Azamara's Labor Day Sale offers cruisers 4 free nights and up to $600 in onboard credit. The sale includes a deduction equivalent to the costs of 4 nights from the total price of the cruise fare.

Eligible Azamara Cruises: Azamara's Labor Day Sale is applicable to select sailings departing between Nov. 9, 2023 and March 22, 2024 to destinations like South America, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia and the South Pacific.

Good to know: Azamara's Labor Day cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on Sep. 6, 2023.