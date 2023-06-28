The Sourtoe Cocktail: Trying Dawson City's Toe-Tally Bizarre Drink

The Sourtoe Cocktail: Our Experience

The infamous Sourtoe Cocktail (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

A few daredevils from our Alaska cruise tour group walked into the Sourdough Saloon, a dimly-lit spot with moose and caribou antlers adorning the walls and quaint tables, chairs and bar up a short flight of stairs.

We bellied up to the bar in the early afternoon, where we had to individually choose our preferred liquor then pay for our Sourtoe Cocktail. We paid for the alcohol, the experience and the shot glass (the latter we got to keep as a souvenir after the fact).

The bartender informed us that we'd have to use something with a high alcohol content (to ensure the toe stays preserved). They explained that the most popular choice is Yukon Jack Whisky, given its name and origin. We chose the classic Yukon Jack Whisky considering how fitting it was -- and we don't even like whisky.

Having someone else's years-old severed toe touch your lips sounds a bit unsanitary, so we asked the bartender about the toe preparation process. To ready a new nub for its Sourtoe drink debut, the local hospital removes the bone and veins and uses dry salt to make the remaining flesh and nail "food safe." A layer of lacquer is also applied to the toe's exterior for further preservation.

The whole process takes about a month. In order to avoid rehydrating the toe (which would cause it to rot), shots can only be done using straight alcohol that's 40 proof or higher. When not in use, the toe is stored in dry salt to keep it petrified.

Our group gathered around a small square table in a corner beside the bar, which has been dedicated to the Sourtoe Cocktail experience. A chalkboard hangs on the wall behind "the captain" (who serves the Sourtoe Cocktail), which portrays the number of those who have joined the Sourtoe Cocktail Club thus far. Souvenir T-shirts and hats line the wall to the side.

Before our turn, we watched a couple of hesitant hopefuls sit at the table, knock back their shots and we nodded with resolve as they downed them with surprising ease. Fascinated (and disgusted) visitors snapped photos while a handful of locals, unfazed by the hubbub, carried on quiet conversations over bottles of beer in the background.

When it was our turn, we examined the toe as the captain waved it by our face with tongs (it looks like a shriveled yet long, oily olive) and recited his spiel: "You can drink it fast or you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch this gnarly toe. No tongue, no teeth, no tonsils."

Then, the captain dropped the toe into our glass and silence fell-- and we knew the time had finally come. We swished it around a couple of times in the glass, said "cheers" to the room, tilted the glass and swallowed, pausing a few seconds for dramatic effect, of course.

Editor Marilyn Borth Trying the Sourtoe Cocktail (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The verdict? It wasn't that bad. The whisky was smoother than we had imagined and the toe didn't have a "taste" or aroma of any kind. Really, it felt like an olive hit our lips while taking a normal shot of alcohol.

We proudly gave the captain our name, and they handed us a certificate of completion, verifying that we had been officially initiated into the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.