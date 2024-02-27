Northern Europe in January and February isn’t the most inviting place to take a river cruise – cold, wet, dark early and with no Christmas markets, which make the towns so pretty in December.
Yet European river cruise line VIVA Cruises last year, and Viking and AMAWaterways this year, have started operating year-round river cruises on the Rhine. And in 2025, VIVA is launching short Danube cruises during the heart of the European winter (though, note, Viking is not operating these in 2025).
We take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of taking a river cruise in northern Europe in winter.
In high season in Europe, the idea of joining a line at one of the marquee museums such as Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum or Ann Frank’s House, and expecting to get in within an hour, or even that day in some cases, would be absurd.
You’ll need to book ahead, secure your slot, and make sure you time it so you hit that slot, or you won’t be allowed in. Once you are in, you’re going to be battling with tour groups, school groups and families. Any chance of getting up close to one of the masterpieces is almost impossible.
Not so in winter, when as well as providing a lovely shelter from the weather, the museums are easy to get into and blissfully quiet: short or non-existent lines to get in, no large tour groups, smaller guided tours and no lines for the coast check. Even the museum restaurants are quieter.
One thing you will find in the winter months is a feeling that you have the town or city to yourself, almost like you are getting a sneak peek into how these cities once were, before mass tourism.
Just locals heading to work, stepping out of their houses and surveying the day, delivery drivers rushing about, ever-present cyclists (in Amsterdam) and dog walkers.
You get a taste of the “real” city, you can get into bars and restaurants and instead of being frustrated, locals welcome you almost as a novelty, and even have time to talk.
Public transport is a breeze compared to the summer months, when there’s a very real risk of tour groups being separated because there are so many people onboard.
In the smaller towns, this is even more pronounced. You are often the only group in town, and locals see you as almost a novelty.
A four-night, all-inclusive city break cruise on VIVA Cruises come in at the equivalent of $600 per person (a short New Years’ cruise would be around double that). That includes food, all drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic); and tips.
Of course, few North Americans, let alone Aussies or Kiwis, will be flying to Europe for a four-day cruise. They may wish to incorporate the cruise into a longer holiday, however – and that’s where significant savings come in: hotel prices are significantly cheaper in Europe in February than mid-summer.
As there are just three lines (at present) operating winter cruises, one thing is guaranteed – you’ll always get a great mooring spot in the heart of the city.
The other advantage is you will not be docked up against another ship, so you’ll always have a view (either of the town or the river). You won’t be caught in one of those awkward situations when you open your curtains and you find yourself staring into someone else’s cabin on the other ship.
There’s no getting away from it – northern Europe winters are not pleasant. It’s not so much the cold that gets you, it’s the incessant, drizzly rain and in the case of Rotterdam, the wind, too.
After a while, that can drag you down. Most cruise lines will provide umbrellas, but they are not much use when the wind is coming at you horizontally and threatening to blow the umbrella inside out.
Of course, you can take shelter in bars and restaurants. Sightseeing does become more of a chore after an hour of rain.
It also gets dark earlier, often as early as 4 p.m. On long summer evenings, especially in big cities, you will be more inclined to go exploring, as most ships stay very late in town. A cold dark night will often lead you to taking shelter on your cozy ship.
Don’t expect typical river cruise outdoor pursuits such as bike tours, kayaking, and hikes up to castles to be available on a winter cruise. They are just not practical when it’s that cold out.
Be prepared for tours be limited to bus tours, walking tours and tours which take in the inside of places – that is if they are open.
Small town venues like specialist museums, and privately-owned attractions may be closed in the quiet winter months. Similarly, if you have come to Europe to visit vineyards or famous seasonal attractions such as the tulips in the Keukenhof Gardens, note there is nothing to see in January and February.
Larger museums such as Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, Paris’ Louvre and Rotterdam’s Maritime Museum will be open. Though note, even these will opt to do repairs and refurbishments in the quieter months, so check ahead.
Cities hold their own in any season, and are often a joy to visit without tourist crowds, but small towns are more problematic. It’s like visiting a seaside town out of season: there’s just not that much to do. In the summer, you can while away an hour or two in the main square watching the world go by, but in the winter, you are more limited.
Once you’ve exhausted the cute shops and taken a coffee in the main square, you may find your options are limited and your ship calls.
The jury is out on this one. If you like your destinations quiet and don’t mind inclement weather, then a northern Europe winter river cruise could be for you.
If you like the hustle and bustle, plus decent weather that allows you to be outside and do more things, then a winter river cruise is probably not ideal for you.