Northern Europe in January and February isn’t the most inviting place to take a river cruise – cold, wet, dark early and with no Christmas markets, which make the towns so pretty in December.

Yet European river cruise line VIVA Cruises last year, and Viking and AMAWaterways this year, have started operating year-round river cruises on the Rhine. And in 2025, VIVA is launching short Danube cruises during the heart of the European winter (though, note, Viking is not operating these in 2025).

We take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of taking a river cruise in northern Europe in winter.