Sailing from February 2024, Sun Princess is the biggest ship in the cruise line’s history with 2,157 cabins including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms for a capacity of 4,300 passengers. And because the 21-deck ship has been designed to offer seaviews wherever possible, it has more balcony staterooms -- 1,500 -- than any of the other 15 ships in the fleet.
Sun Princess retains many favourite Princess features but it’s a next-generation ship with a number of first-to-the-line accommodation innovations, including private facilities for suite guests.
Signature Collection Suites and Reserve Collection of premium location Mini-Suites and Cabanas are a first for Sun Princess, which will also offer Deluxe Balcony Staterooms, Premium Oceanview Staterooms, Interior Staterooms and a range of wheelchair accessible suites and staterooms with roll-in showers.
A second Sphere Class ship, Star Princess, will join in summer 2025 and both will have a collection of suites and staterooms to suit all tastes.
In this piece we break down the different types of accommodation available on Sun Princess.
These are the top of the range suites and a totally new concept for Princess Cruises. Although not a “ship within a ship” exactly, these suites offer not just premium amenities, such as a seamless curb-to-suite experience and a Suite Manager but also access to new suite-only facilities.
Signature Collection guests will be able to dine at the gorgeous and intimate Signature Restaurant (pictured above), relax in the Signature Lounge with double-height picture windows and chill out on the private Signature Sun Deck that has its own pool and is within a special section of The Sanctuary, an adult-only retreat where guests can have al fresco massages and waiters are on hand to bring them drinks.
The four Signature Sky suites are the largest accommodation on Sun Princess at a spacious 1,262 square feet. They take up to five guests and have a master bedroom, second bedroom – both featuring Princess Luxury Beds (queen or twin beds) – and a sofa bed for one in the separate lounge.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom with bathtub and separate rain shower, while the second bedroom has a shower room. Both have premium toiletries and bathroom accessories and both bedrooms have walk-in wardrobes.
The separate living space has a large sofa bed, positioned for watching a big flat-screen television, and behind that is a dining table and chairs for six with a bar area nearby. There are sliding glass doors from the master bedroom and lounge to the extra-large private balcony and this is furnished with luxuriously padded loungers and armchairs.
Next come three types of Signature Suites, which range from 304 to 636 square feet. There are 50 suites in total within Signature Collection, 36 Signature penthouse, 10 signature owners, 4 Sky Suites. The largest are the Signature Owners Suites, followed by Signature Penthouse Suites and then Signature Suites.
Whatever their size, they all have a bedroom area that can be separated from the living area, deluxe mattresses and bedlinen for their Princess Luxury comfortable queen or twin beds, and the living area has a sofa bed. Some will also have a separate smaller sofa and coffee table.
All have walk-in wardrobes and large bathrooms, which have a separate luxury bathtub and a shower with massage showerheads. Premium toiletries, bathrobes, and slippers are standard.
Glass doors lead from the lounge area to a large private balcony with luxury outdoor furniture and every Signature Suite guest can use the Signature Restaurant, Lounge and Sundeck.
Reserve Collection are the best-located Mini-Suite staterooms but also include new-design Cabana resort-style staterooms on an extra-wide deck that not only have a balcony but also a conservatory-like cabana and access to a private Cabana sundeck area in front of their balconies.
Some Cabana staterooms will located in other areas around the ship but residents will still be able to use the Cabana sundeck.
All suite guests, including those staying in Reserve Collection staterooms, get canapes delivered every night on request and there’s a private restaurant for Reserve Collection guests.
This needs no reservation, which means guests can eat at the Reserve Collection Restaurant whenever they want within opening hours and never have to wait for a table.
Cabana Staterooms
The 76 Cabana staterooms are a completely new idea for Princess Cruises and surprisingly large at 329 square feet. They have double-size balconies as well as a cabana -- a bit like a sun room -- with sliding bi-fold doors so you can open them onto the balcony or keep the cabana as a light-filled enclosed part of the stateroom.
These resort-style staterooms have an affordable price point compared to other suites but are surprisingly roomy, making them perfect for families, and they come with the extra perk of having access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant as well as the Cabana Sundeck, pictured above.
Mini-Suites Mini-Suites are 303 square feet with a large balcony and sofa bed as well as a Princess Luxury queen-size or twin beds and spacious bathroom with shower.
Guests in all Reserve Collection Suites have exclusive access to the extra-large private Cabana Sundeck, which has its own whirlpool and luxuriously comfortable loungers.
The two-deck high Reserve Collection Restaurant has fabulous floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the back of the ship and is for sole use of guests staying in the Reserve Collection, which is the new name for Princess Cruises’ Club Class.
Having your own private balcony gives you the luxury of enjoying an unhurried complimentary room service breakfast before heading out for the day and perhaps a relaxing pre-dinner cocktail while watching the sunset.
There are 949 Deluxe Balcony Staterooms and at a decent 235 square feet including the balcony, they can sleep four thanks to the sofa bed. There’s the option of choosing a room with the bed next to the glass balcony doors or having one with the sofa next to the balcony.
Sun Princess also has 100 cove balcony staterooms on deck 6 that are the same size but the balconies are more sheltered than others – and therefore less sunny ¬– and are closer to the sea than on higher decks.
Some interconnecting balcony staterooms can be combined to create family suites that sleep up to eight people.
These give guests the opportunity to enjoy a sun-filled stateroom without a balcony, so they’re ideal for couples who prefer gazing at the sea from the comfort of a climate-controlled room.
They’re also good for families with small children because at 212 square feet, there’s enough room for two adults and small children who are too young for their own cabin.
A new configuration of the furniture means that there’s a choice of having either the bed or sofabed nearer the window and, most importantly, there’s nothing in the way of the window so guests can easily look out to sea or sit on a small window seat tucked underneath it – a fabulous place to read in the sunshine.
All Sun Princess staterooms have sofas, even the 460 interior cabins despite being a cosy 136-145 square feet. They also all have glass shower panels and doors, which is a great upgrade from plastic curtains for the ship’s most affordable cabins.
In fact for those who prefer sleeping in a stateroom with no morning light to wake them too early, interior staterooms are spot on and come with the same Princess Luxury queen or twin beds as much larger staterooms, a flat-screen television, refrigerator and complimentary 24-hour room service.
There are also four inside cabins for solo occupancy, while some interior staterooms have two extra Pullman beds that pull out from the walls, to accommodate up to four people.