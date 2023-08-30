Sailing from February 2024, Sun Princess is the biggest ship in the cruise line’s history with 2,157 cabins including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms for a capacity of 4,300 passengers. And because the 21-deck ship has been designed to offer seaviews wherever possible, it has more balcony staterooms -- 1,500 -- than any of the other 15 ships in the fleet.

Sun Princess retains many favourite Princess features but it’s a next-generation ship with a number of first-to-the-line accommodation innovations, including private facilities for suite guests.

Signature Collection Suites and Reserve Collection of premium location Mini-Suites and Cabanas are a first for Sun Princess, which will also offer Deluxe Balcony Staterooms, Premium Oceanview Staterooms, Interior Staterooms and a range of wheelchair accessible suites and staterooms with roll-in showers.

A second Sphere Class ship, Star Princess, will join in summer 2025 and both will have a collection of suites and staterooms to suit all tastes.

In this piece we break down the different types of accommodation available on Sun Princess.