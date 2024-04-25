Why Summer is a Great Time to Sail on Europe's Rivers

Cultural Cities

Paris's Louvre Museum next to the Seine

This summer Paris will be in the world spotlight when it hosts the 2024 Olympic Games — the biggest event ever organized in France. Taking place from July 26 to August 11, there's never been a more exciting time to visit one of Europe's most beautiful capitals and soak up the buzzing atmosphere, which will continue long after last gold medal has been handed out.

Paris, known as the "La Ville-Lumiere" or "City of Light" after it became the first European capital to use gas lighting to illuminate its streets, will certainly have an electric atmosphere this year as it hosts the Olympic Games. Viking's Cities of Light sailing includes an overnight in Paris, so as well as seeing the sights on included shore excursions you can join Parisians in one of the outdoor cafes to sip a cafe au lait or Kir Royal and enjoy a spot of people watching.

The 12-day itinerary continues along the Main, Rhine and Moselle and also includes an overnight hotel stay in equally fascinating Prague, the "Golden City of 100 Spires". The capital of the Czech Republic has a full program of events during the summer and many, including a medieval festival, are held at landmark Prague Castle, the world's largest castle complex. Throughout June you can also buy tickets for the Prague Proms concert series held at various venues throughout the city. At any time, the city's outdoor bar terraces are the perfect place to try a glass or two of the county's famous beer.

This culture-rich itinerary also visits Trier, with its Roman history, Heidelberg with its imposing red sandstone castle and Nuremberg with its three miles of medieval walls.