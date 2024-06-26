8 Strange (and Wonderful) Cruise Ships You Didn’t Know About

Sea Cloud: A Lavish Former Private Sailing Yacht

Sea Cloud retains its original sailing glory to this day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sea Cloud Cruises’ eponymous Sea Cloud is one of the most astonishing ships on this list. Built in 1931 for Post Cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, it now sails for Sea Cloud Cruises on voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in fully restored splendor.

Cabin No. 1, Marjorie Merriweather-Post's residence aboard Sea Cloud (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

With its polished woodwork and gleaming does of brass – not to mention its billowing sails – Sea Cloud is a trip back in time. Though it boasts a series of modern cabins situated higher up on the ship, the real draw here are the ship’s original cabins, each of which boasts its own unique size, shape and original décor scheme.

The lavish bathroom of Cabin No. 1 aboard Sea Cloud (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

A total of eight original cabins are present on Main Deck, from the lavish settings of Cabin No. 1 – Marjorie Merriweather Post’s own former shipboard residence – the smaller and cozier confines of Cabins 3 through 8. Those who don’t mind smaller confines will also enjoy the four converted Officer’s Cabins on Promenade Deck. Cabins 14, 15, 16, and 17 feature upper and lower berths and a screen door that opens and shuts to let in fresh air during the daytime, along with views of the ship’s oversized teak promenade deck.

Curiously, Sea Cloud isn’t the only one of Merriweather Posts’s residences left behind. The Hussar IV, which Sea Cloud was built to replace, sailed as a cruise ship for Windjammer Barefoot Cruises until that line went bankrupt in 2008. One of Post’s other residences, Mar-a-Lago, is now recognizable for its association with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sea Cloud even hosts Marjorie Merriweather Post author and historian Les Standiford on Sea Cloud Spirit's March 4, 2024 sailing from Nassau.

Check out Cruise Critic’s review of Sea Cloud’s newest vessel, Sea Cloud Spirit.