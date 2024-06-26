8 Strange (and Wonderful) Cruise Ships You Didn’t Know About

Most of us have heard about ships like Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, or Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady and its sister ships. These marquee, big-ship vessels are the ones that generate the buzz in the cruise industry, and these days, bigger, it seems, is always better.
But if you dig through the list of cruise ships still in service around the world, some fascinating choices come up. From lavish private luxury yachts to converted tugboats and Bering Sea crabbers, these are our favorite strange (and strangely wonderful) cruise ships afloat.
Sea Cloud Cruises’ eponymous Sea Cloud is one of the most astonishing ships on this list. Built in 1931 for Post Cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, it now sails for Sea Cloud Cruises on voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in fully restored splendor.
With its polished woodwork and gleaming does of brass – not to mention its billowing sails – Sea Cloud is a trip back in time. Though it boasts a series of modern cabins situated higher up on the ship, the real draw here are the ship’s original cabins, each of which boasts its own unique size, shape and original décor scheme.
A total of eight original cabins are present on Main Deck, from the lavish settings of Cabin No. 1 – Marjorie Merriweather Post’s own former shipboard residence – the smaller and cozier confines of Cabins 3 through 8. Those who don’t mind smaller confines will also enjoy the four converted Officer’s Cabins on Promenade Deck. Cabins 14, 15, 16, and 17 feature upper and lower berths and a screen door that opens and shuts to let in fresh air during the daytime, along with views of the ship’s oversized teak promenade deck.
Curiously, Sea Cloud isn’t the only one of Merriweather Posts’s residences left behind. The Hussar IV, which Sea Cloud was built to replace, sailed as a cruise ship for Windjammer Barefoot Cruises until that line went bankrupt in 2008. One of Post’s other residences, Mar-a-Lago, is now recognizable for its association with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Sea Cloud even hosts Marjorie Merriweather Post author and historian Les Standiford on Sea Cloud Spirit's March 4, 2024 sailing from Nassau.
Check out Cruise Critic’s review of Sea Cloud’s newest vessel, Sea Cloud Spirit.
If you’re looking for a true one off, with a sprinkling of stardust, then look no further than one of the most unusual ships in operation – Hebridean Princess.
The 48-passenger ship started life in 1964 at the height of the Cold War and was originally designed as a command center in the event of a nuclear war, with an inch-thick steel hull, a decontamination chamber, and outside sprinklers to rinse off radiation.
MV Columba (as she was originally named), then became a Caledonian MacBrayne car ferry, one of the last that loaded vehicles on by crane.
In 1988 MV Columbia was acquired by Hebridean Island Cruises, which turned the ship into a ship fit for a Queen – quite literally. When Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia was finally decommissioned, the late Queen wanted an alternative, so she chartered Hebridean Princess for her 80th birthday – and liked it so much she rechartered it four years later.
Other past passengers include Bond legend Sean Connery and racing driver Jackie Stewart, as well as a regular supply of Lords, Ladies and other peers of the realm.
The line has worked hard to turn the ship into what she is now: a mini country house at sea with gorgeous, tartan-covered cabins, a real brick fireplace in the lounge and exceptional service. Hebridean Princess also maintains an extremely traditional approach to cruising – with a full printed list of all the passengers you are sailing with, very formal dress codes, and fixed time dining.
It's a true one-off, but it doesn’t come cheap – a 10-night cruise in an inside cabin will set you back at least £6,000 per person.
It doesn’t get more authentically Alaskan than sailing to the state on a converted Bering Sea crab fishing boat. Alaskan Dream Cruises’ Kruzof Explorer is one of the most unique vessels on this list, operating small-ship, expedition-style itineraries in Alaska.
The converted ship carries just 12 passengers in six staterooms, all located on a single deck. One deck above, the ship’s dining room also functions as a day lounge for passengers to use when they’re not out hiking, kayaking or paddleboarding their way through Alaskan waters.
Right now, Alaskan Dream Cruises’ doesn’t have Kruzof Explorer listed on its available 2024 itineraries, but that could change. Keep a sharp eye peeled for this cool vessel.
A number of expedition operators charter out Ocean Endeavour, including Adventure Canada, which routinely sends the ship on its voyages to Antarctica, Sable Island and Canada’s St. Lawrence Seaway.
A rugged, unassuming vessel, Ocean Endeavour began its life as the Soviet Union ferry Konstantin Simonov before being converted into a cruise expedition ship in the 1990’s.
Subsequent refits have added a number of other decks and lounges, and the result is a ship that has an oddly-appealing series of décor styles, choices and public areas, from forgotten top-deck lounges to modern-looking cabins that change styles, décor and fabrics between each deck.
On my own voyage in 2016, it was still possible to tour (under the guidance of the crew) the former car deck, which has now been converted to crew cabins, machinery spaces and storage areas, but which remains almost untouched from its Soviet-era ferry days in some areas.
In an age where expedition ships are competing against luxury ships, Ocean Endeavour is as rugged as they come. What the ship lacks in beauty, it makes up for in sheer strength in some of the world’s most remote regions.
You’ll see it if you stroll the inner harbor of Victoria, British Columbia in the off-season: Maple Leaf Adventures’ classic 1912 tugboat, Swell.
Operating cruises up and down the British Columbia coast, including the Gulf Islands, Desolation Sound and even Alaska, Swell carries just 12 passengers in cabins that are compact but charming, adorned with wood and brass and plenty of nautical touches.
The wood-panelled saloon serves as a hangout spot and dining area, home to fresh-cooked meals that reflect the tastes and ingredients of BC’s West Coast. A covered main lounge at the stern provides great views in any weather condition, and it’s hard to not fall for Swell’s small-ship, classic-cruising charms.
Swell typically operates between April and October, and books up well in advance. Fans of maritime heritage will want to seek this cozy ship out immediately.
It’s big, it’s black-and-orange, and it’s powered by two nuclear reactors. 50 Years of Victory is a Russian polar icebreaker that’s chartered out to several expedition companies like Quark each summer to run trips to the geographic North Pole, and it’s like nothing else at sea.
To start with, 50 Years of Victory is a working ship, so expect all the drab austerity that the former Soviet Union is known for. But there’s no getting away from what a special experience on this ship is: 50 Years of Victory can cut through ice nearly 10 feet thick thanks to its immense power and spoon-shaped bow, plus the 74,000-horsepower generated by the ship’s two nuclear power plants.
An onboard helicopter can be deployed from the ship’s stern for sightseeing expeditions, and the ship even has a small indoor swimming pool and sauna onboard, in addition to the requisite lounges, bars, library and main dining room.
For the sheer cool factor, it’s hard to beat 50 Years of Victory, one of the largest and most powerful nuclear icebreakers in the world. The downside: the Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in most lines pulling their sailings aboard this ship, which is owned and operated by Russian-based FSUE Atomflot, which owns and operates the largest fleet of nuclear icebreakers in the world.
Soldiering through paradise is Aranui Cruises’ Aranui 5: a half-passenger, half-cargo ship that makes its home in French Polynesia.
Built in 2015 to replace Aranui 3 (there was never an Aranui 4), this passenger-cargo ship is small in size and big on charm. It operates mostly 12-day voyages around the South Pacific that provide needed cargo and supplies to off-the-beaten-path islands, but also serves as an amazing experience for cruisers looking to experience a different side of French Polynesia.
Even better, the ship actually boasts a number of creature comforts including an outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor bar and lounge, a restaurant and lounge, and several cabin options, including a unique four-berth dormitory-style category for those who would rather have a cheaper fare in exchange for sailing with others.
We hear the coolest part of the entire journey is the chance to watch the cargo being offloaded and loaded in each port of call – something that serves as a unique onboard activity in its own right.
This is the only ship on the list that really is no longer accessible to the average cruiser, but it still stands as one of the most bizarre – yet totally unique – cruise ships ever conceived.
Built for Diamond Cruise Line (which later became Radisson Diamond Cruise Line, then Radisson Seven Seas, then eventually Regent Seven Seas), Radisson Diamond was the largest SWATH (Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull) ship ever constructed upon its debut in 1992. A variation of a typical catamaran design, there was – and still is – nothing like the ship afloat.
Besides being visually striking, Radisson Diamond was ahead of its time in a number of ways: it featured a huge number of balcony cabins, and had public areas lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, many of which overlooked the ship’s bow or dramatic stern.
Radisson Diamond sailed until 2005 when it was abruptly withdrawn from service. It is now laid up after years’ operating as a casino vessel in China under the name China Star. The ship has sadly been laid up since 2022.