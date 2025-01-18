Staying Overnight in St Barts on a Cruise

Staying in St Barts at any time is expensive; staying during the festive season is likely to bankrupt the average cruiser.

Nothing is reasonably-priced in St Barths, the so-called St Tropez of the Caribbean, whether that’s hotels, restaurants or the designer boutiques that line the main street of capital Gustavia.

Which is why it makes sense to stay the night in this most chi chi of Caribbean islands on your floating hotel, or in my case SeaDream I.

SeaDream I overnights in St Barts once a week on its St Maarten itineraries, to coincide with sister vessel, SeaDream II, both of which blend effortlessly in with the rest of the mega-yachts, of which there were quite a few.

The Walton family yacht moored off St Barts (Photo: Adam Coulter)

(The Walton family yacht was moored directly opposite us, which at 361 feet long is 20 feet longer than our 110-passenger vessel.)

In fact, apart from flying in by private jet, arriving by yacht (as SeaDream describes its two ships), is arguably the most stylish way to pitch up in St Barths.

Of course it’s not just SeaDream which offers overnights in St Barths; the influx of small ships to the Caribbean has meant there are now more choices for cruise lines going there.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora, Emerald and Windstar, even Celebrity (which is definitely not a small ship) all offer overnights on the island.