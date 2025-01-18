Staying Overnight in St Barts on a Cruise

Staying in St Barts at any time is expensive; staying during the festive season is likely to bankrupt the average cruiser.
Nothing is reasonably-priced in St Barths, the so-called St Tropez of the Caribbean, whether that’s hotels, restaurants or the designer boutiques that line the main street of capital Gustavia.
Which is why it makes sense to stay the night in this most chi chi of Caribbean islands on your floating hotel, or in my case SeaDream I.
SeaDream I overnights in St Barts once a week on its St Maarten itineraries, to coincide with sister vessel, SeaDream II, both of which blend effortlessly in with the rest of the mega-yachts, of which there were quite a few.
The Walton family yacht moored off St Barts (Photo: Adam Coulter)
(The Walton family yacht was moored directly opposite us, which at 361 feet long is 20 feet longer than our 110-passenger vessel.)
In fact, apart from flying in by private jet, arriving by yacht (as SeaDream describes its two ships), is arguably the most stylish way to pitch up in St Barths.
Of course it’s not just SeaDream which offers overnights in St Barths; the influx of small ships to the Caribbean has meant there are now more choices for cruise lines going there.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora, Emerald and Windstar, even Celebrity (which is definitely not a small ship) all offer overnights on the island.
Megayachts lined up in Gustavia Harbor, St Barts (Photo: Adam Coulter)
There is no pier or jetty, so SeaDream offers a regular tender service until just before midnight, thus allowing passengers to make the most of the island by night.
A number of passengers opted to stay on the ship to have dinner, which in retrospect might have been the better (financial) option. True, they missed out a dining experience on land, but when you have food as outstanding as that served onboard SeaDream, perhaps it makes more sense.
We opted to dine ashore with another couple, but did not want to stray too far from Gustavia, so asked the Hotel Manager, Christophe (French) for a reco. – and of course he knew the perfect place, Le Café, a few hundred yards from where the tenders drop off.
Although maybe not quite up there in terms of celeb-spotting as Eden Rock, Le Café is nevertheless an institution on the island.
Established in St Tropez in 1789, Le Café is famous for its live music – a chanteuse accompanied by a piano player sings French (of course) torch songs as the beautiful people enjoy their meals.
And it is a beauty pageant when you dine out in St Barths – no amount of designer wear is too much, as we found out during our meal.
The number of people taking pictures of their food or themselves vastly outnumbered those that were actually eating it, but more on that later.
Entrance to Le Cafe in St Barts (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Le Café did not disappoint; the food was superb, mixing classic Provencal dishes with Caribbean flavors: so you’ll have a (local) Wahoo fish carpaccio next to a classic French onion soup Burgundy snails.
The mains are heavy on the fish – we opted for a Meuniere-style sole (not very local, but delicious nevertheless), which at €95 was the single most expensive item on the menu; grilled mahi mahi; coconut curry and pan fried scallops, washed down with a bottle of Chablis.
We were also very impressed by the service, which was efficient in the French way, but also friendly and patient as we struggled to decipher some of the less immediately translatable items.
Dinner in Le Cafe in St Barts (Photo: Le Cafe)
The only thing we found curious was the lack of clientele, but then it became clear why – we booked dinner at 7:30 p.m., and just as we were finishing up around 9:00 p.m. everyone else came in – looking beautiful and taking selfies.
The great thing was with an early sitting we had a direct view of the pianist and the singer.
We shared desserts, but the whole lot still came to €500 between the four of us, which is probably comparable with New York or London prices in a high-end restaurant.
Still, we took comfort in the fact another group we met on board opted to take a taxi to Eden Rock and came back €700 lighter – and that was without wine.
St Barths is an exquisite paradise, but it comes at a cost. We were prepared, but it’s still a shock after being cosseted on SeaDream for a few days, where the champagne and caviar flow freely, the service is outstanding and the food sublime.
My recommendation would be: Stay on your ship, enjoy the food and the service, then venture ashore for a couple of over-priced cocktails, then take the tender back to your comfy cabin and wake up to a gorgeous view of the bay.
Unless you really want to spot Leo di Caprio or Beyonce at Eden Rock, of course.