How to Stay Safe from the Australian Box Jellyfish

The Great Barrier Reef (Photo: superjoseph/Shutterstock)

Australian box jellyfish, famed for their potent venom, are large, transparent creatures with a distinctive box-shaped bell. Each corner of their square bell features up to 15 tentacles extending up to 10 feet and containing thousands of tiny, stinging cells called nematocysts.

When triggered, these nematocysts release venom into their prey, which is primarily small fish and crustaceans. However, their venom can also pose a significant threat to humans, causing intense pain, tissue damage and possibly even death.

First, stay updated on any jellyfish alerts from your cruise crew and watch for warning signs or recent sightings. Australian box jellyfish encounters can happen year-round but are more common during peak stinger season in the Whitsundays, which occurs from October to May when water temperatures rise in Australia's summer months.

Some beaches install jellyfish nets for protection. Consider wearing a stinger suit while enjoying the water during this time. Cruise tours and all the big tour companies provide lightweight lycra stinger suits, as well as gloves and hoodies as part of the tour cost, although it’s best to double-check when booking your tour.

The sting from an Australian box jellyfish causes an immediate burning sensation, and large welts will appear at the contact point(s). If stung, douse the affected area with vinegar immediately. If vinegar isn't available, wash thoroughly with seawater.

While death from jellyfish stings is rare, it's more common with stings from box jellyfish. To put things in perspective, according to Australian Geographic, jellyfish have been responsible for over 70 deaths since records began in 1883. Severe box jellyfish stings can be fatal, triggering cardiac arrest in your body within minutes. Contact emergency services right away if someone is stung.

Though Australian Box Jellyfish are highly venomous, anti-venom is available. This require emergency transport to a hospital when a medical professional can administer the anti-venom to counteract the sting's effects.