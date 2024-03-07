How Do I Get on Holland America’s Standby List?

Cruise ship in Alaska (Photo: Holland America Line)

The way the program works is that you identify a sailing from a list posted on Holland America’s website, then call the cruise line at 877-724-5425 to request to be placed on the standby list for the itinerary of your choosing.

At the time of writing, the list of eligible cruises included sailings to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean on voyages ranging from four to 22 days. The list of embarkation ports for these eligible itineraries includes Seattle, Fort Lauderdale and San Diego.

To be placed on the list, you’ll have to pay the reduced fare of $49 per person, per day upfront. This payment only guarantees you a spot on the list; it doesn’t mean that you’ll automatically be placed on the sailing of your choosing.

According to Holland America, you will be notified within seven days of the cruise if there is a cabin for you on the ship. If you don’t clear the standby list, the cruise line will refund you the amount paid at the time you were placed on the list.