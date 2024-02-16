Restaurants Near the St. Thomas Cruise Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

St. Thomas (Photo: emperorcosar/Shutterstock)

Havensight Cruise Pier specifically has a large shopping mall and restaurants, while Crown Bay Dock has a small shopping mall and a welcome center. Charlotte Amalie, the capital city, is bursting with restaurants, bars, cafes and landmarks to visit. Havensight Cruise Pier and the Crown Bay Dock are a seven-minute drive and a 10-minute drive respectively from the capital.

Things to Do Near the St. Thomas Cruise Port

The capital city of Charlotte Amalie is a popular attraction in and of itself. For those history buffs, you have several places you'd like to see, as this historic district has over 500 ancient buildings. Blackbeard's Castle is one example, a 17th-century hilltop building offering beautiful views of the harbor. Fort Christian and St. Thomas Synagogue are also notable historical stops.

If you're able to venture a bit outside of the city, there is a lot more for you to do. Visit the Coral World Ocean Park, which is a 30-minute drive from Crown Bay Dock and 26-minutes from Havensight Cruise Pier, and meet various marine animals, like sea lions, sea turtles, stingrays and beyond.

Looking for a beautiful and fulfilling hike? Give Drake’s Seat a try. Located about 13-minutes' drive from either cruise ship pier, Drake's Seat offers up a stunning vista of Magen’s Bay. You also have the option to drive up to the top instead of walking up. Mountain Top is another great spot for hiking, which is a bit more grueling as it's 1,500 feet above sea level. However, the view is simply remarkable.

If you're looking to sit back and relax on the beach instead of exploring, there are several beautiful beaches on St. Thomas to discover. Magens Bay, which is a 25-minute drive from the cruise port, is easily one of the most popular with its calm waters, stunning views and great facilities.

Lindbergh Bay is just a five-minute drive from Crown Bay Dock and 14-minute drive from Havensight Pier, offering up a less-crowded beach right near the airport. For a more crowded spot, try out Coki Beach because it's popular -- and for good reason. This beach has plenty of food, drinks, shade and snorkeling and diving spots all amongst soft sand and calm waves.