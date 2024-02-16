The St. Thomas cruise port is located on the south side of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. The popular cruise destination of St. Thomas is small -- the island is just 32 square miles -- but it offers visitors a plethora of natural beauty to admire and enamoring settled areas to explore, like the capital city of Charlotte Amalie. The St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands cruise ship port is near the capital and a short drive from other notable attractions, like Drake's Seat.
The St. Thomas cruise port has two docks, which are a 10-minute drive from one another: West Indian Company Dock (or Havensight) and Crown Bay Dock. West Indian Company Dock has three berths while Crown Bay Dock has two.
Read on for our breakdown of the St. Thomas cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the St. Thomas cruise ship port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the St. Thomas cruise port.
83MH+CRJ, W Indies Dock Rd, Estate Thomas
St Thomas 00802, USVI
Crown Bay Dock
82JW+F74, Charlotte Amalie West
St Thomas 00802, U.S. Virgin Islands
The St. Thomas cruise port's main dock is the West Indian Company Dock, which is also often referred to as Havensight Cruise Pier. When it's a busy day at the port, overflow ships dock at the Crown Bay Dock.
Regardless of the dock, the St. Thomas cruise port hosts the following cruise lines: Azamara, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal, Cunard, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Scenic, Silversea, Viking Ocean Cruises and Windstar Cruises.
The most convenient way to get from the Cyril E. King Airport to either cruise ship dock in St. Thomas is by taxi. Cyril E. King Airport is a 15-minute drive from the West Indian Company Dock and a five-minute drive from the Crown Bay Dock. The public bus is also an option, but that usually requires a taxi ride from the closest bus stop to either pier.
St. Thomas has a public bus system called VITRAN, which does make a stop at the airport. Take the Route Number 201 bus from the airport to Schneider's Hospital, then take a 12-minute taxi to the Havensight Cruise Pier (aka West Indian Company Dock). If you're going to the Crown Bay Dock, take the same bus and get off at the Ulla Muller School bus stop. Then, either walk for 15 minutes to the pier or take a five-minute taxi.
Taxi services can be arranged online prior to arrival. Look for official taxis, which have a dome light and the letters "TP" on their license plates. The taxi rank is located in the ground transportation area outside the arrivals hall. Note that there are no ridesharing services available on St. Thomas.
Havensight Cruise Pier specifically has a large shopping mall and restaurants, while Crown Bay Dock has a small shopping mall and a welcome center. Charlotte Amalie, the capital city, is bursting with restaurants, bars, cafes and landmarks to visit. Havensight Cruise Pier and the Crown Bay Dock are a seven-minute drive and a 10-minute drive respectively from the capital.
The capital city of Charlotte Amalie is a popular attraction in and of itself. For those history buffs, you have several places you'd like to see, as this historic district has over 500 ancient buildings. Blackbeard's Castle is one example, a 17th-century hilltop building offering beautiful views of the harbor. Fort Christian and St. Thomas Synagogue are also notable historical stops.
If you're able to venture a bit outside of the city, there is a lot more for you to do. Visit the Coral World Ocean Park, which is a 30-minute drive from Crown Bay Dock and 26-minutes from Havensight Cruise Pier, and meet various marine animals, like sea lions, sea turtles, stingrays and beyond.
Looking for a beautiful and fulfilling hike? Give Drake’s Seat a try. Located about 13-minutes' drive from either cruise ship pier, Drake's Seat offers up a stunning vista of Magen’s Bay. You also have the option to drive up to the top instead of walking up. Mountain Top is another great spot for hiking, which is a bit more grueling as it's 1,500 feet above sea level. However, the view is simply remarkable.
If you're looking to sit back and relax on the beach instead of exploring, there are several beautiful beaches on St. Thomas to discover. Magens Bay, which is a 25-minute drive from the cruise port, is easily one of the most popular with its calm waters, stunning views and great facilities.
Lindbergh Bay is just a five-minute drive from Crown Bay Dock and 14-minute drive from Havensight Pier, offering up a less-crowded beach right near the airport. For a more crowded spot, try out Coki Beach because it's popular -- and for good reason. This beach has plenty of food, drinks, shade and snorkeling and diving spots all amongst soft sand and calm waves.
There is no public train service on St. Thomas, USVI.
Both the West Indian Company Dock (Havensight Pier) and Crown Bay Dock at the St. Thomas cruise port are highly wheelchair accessible.
There are bathrooms available at both piers at the St. Thomas cruise port.
Neither of the St. Thomas cruise port docks offer free Wi-Fi. Instead, areas steps away from the piers have Wi-Fi, especially in eateries and cafes.
Both piers have shaded waiting areas with limited seating.