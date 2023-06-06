St. Thomas vs. St. Maarten: Similarities Between the Caribbean Islands

St. Thomas and St. Maarten are both paradises for beach lovers. You could return time and again to both ports -- as frequent cruisers do -- and find a different sandy and relaxing spot each time. You can hire a taxi and explore incredible beaches when you pull into port at either of the islands, which is why so many cruisers keep coming back for more.

Both islands have plenty of water sports if you want to do more than just lay back and sunbathe. Catamaran excursions are popular on both islands, and you can also kayak, snorkel, jet ski and try other water sports.

You won’t go hungry when you visit either of these Caribbean islands. While the cuisine may be different in St. Thomas and St. Maarten, there are more than enough food options to have you feeling full at the end of the day. Snack on local food or munch on your favorite American-made snacks and truly enjoy every second of your holiday.

Cruisers visiting St. Maarten can enjoy fun in the sun and all-day island hopping. You can explore neighboring islands like Anguilla, Saba or St. Barthelemy from the Dutch or French side of St. Maarten. St. Thomas also offers island-hopping adventures for visitors. You can visit nearby islands like St. John, St. Croix and Water Island.

In addition, St. Thomas and St. Maarten also have reputations for great duty-free shopping. So if you have an eye on a designer watch or something else enticing, these islands are good stops. Stock up on your favorite perfume or cologne or purchase expensive liquors at reduced rates in port.