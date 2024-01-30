Getting from Princess Juliana International Airport to the St. Maarten Cruise Port

Airline terminal (Photo: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com)

Public Transit from Princess Juliana International Airport to St. Maarten Cruise Port

Public transport is not available from Princess Juliana International Airport, but cruisers can join other travelers on a minibus. Check the sign at the front of the minibus for its destination.

Minibuses travel to Marigot or Philipsburg. You can get a taxi from Philipsburg or take another minibus to the St. Maarten Cruise Terminal.

Princess Juliana International Airport Taxi Service to St. Maarten Cruise Port

Follow airport signs to the taxi area located outside of the Arrivals building. Taxi services from the international airport to Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port typically take around 25 to 30 minutes.

Rideshare options like Uber and Lyft are currently not available on St. Maarten.