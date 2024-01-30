St. Maarten Cruise Port, also known as Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port, welcomes cruisers with an open-air terminal and duty-free shopping steps away from the pier. This cruise terminal is a popular stop in the Caribbean and is included in many itineraries due to its pristine beaches and relaxed tropical vibes.
Read on for our breakdown of St. Maarten Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, services and more.
79 Juancho Yrausquin Blvd, Sint Maarten
St. Maarten Cruise Port has one main terminal with two piers and welcomes the following cruise lines: Azamara, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line, Fred. Olsen Cruises, Holland America Line, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, Sea Cloud Cruises, Star Clippers and Windstar Cruises.
Public transport is not available from Princess Juliana International Airport, but cruisers can join other travelers on a minibus. Check the sign at the front of the minibus for its destination.
Minibuses travel to Marigot or Philipsburg. You can get a taxi from Philipsburg or take another minibus to the St. Maarten Cruise Terminal.
Follow airport signs to the taxi area located outside of the Arrivals building. Taxi services from the international airport to Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port typically take around 25 to 30 minutes.
Rideshare options like Uber and Lyft are currently not available on St. Maarten.
The Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port has a large duty-free shopping zone with jewelers, apparel, souvenirs and electronics. The area also boasts bars and restaurants, making it easy to get into vacation mode before embarking or after disembarking the ship.
St. Maarten Cruise Terminal is a great spot to grab last-minute souvenirs or items if you’re short on time in Philipsburg or for those who aren’t visiting the city and heading straight to the beach.
Taxi services are the easiest way to travel to and from the St. Maarten Cruise Terminal. Taxis and water taxis are located a short walk from the cruise pier and take passengers to Philipsburg by water taxi or all over the island by normal taxi.
Cruisers requiring mobility help may be dropped off by car or taxi at the main entrance to the terminal. The open-air cruise terminal is flat and accessible for wheelchair users.
Those hoping to use a water taxi may do so with a ramp. Speak with your travel agent for information on wheelchair assistance.
Porters are available to assist with luggage during embarkation or disembarkation.
Restrooms are available at the Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port and can be found in the duty-free shopping areas.
Wi-Fi is not freely available at St. Maarten Cruise Terminal. Visitors may find Wi-Fi at cafes or restaurants at Philipsburg St. Maarten Cruise Port or pay a fee for Wi-Fi access.
Seating may be found at various eating establishments around the port.