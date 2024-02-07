St. Lucia Cruise Port offers easy access to dining and duty-free shopping due to its convenient location in the island’s capital city. Several beaches and Pigeon Island National Peak can be found within a half-hour drive from the port. You’ll need about 75 minutes to get to most other top attractions in St. Lucia, including the Pitons, Sulphur Springs and Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens.
Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from St. Lucia Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the St. Lucia Cruise Port.
2273+QW8, Castries, St. Lucia
4b Bridge St, Castries, St. Lucia
Most cruise ships arrive at Pointe Seraphine Cruise Port, but smaller ships may dock at La Place Carenage, located on the other side of the port bay. From time to time, mega-ships may transport passengers to shore by tender boat, dropping them off at La Place Carenage.
Castries St. Lucia Cruise Port has the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line, Explora Journeys, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea, Star Clippers, Viking Ocean Cruises, Virgin Voyages and Windstar Cruises.
International flights to St. Lucia land at the Hewanorra International Airport (UVF), located outside of Vieux Fort on the southern tip of the island. The drive takes about 75 minutes.
You are more likely to land at George F.L Charles Airport (SLU) if you’re on an intra-Caribbean flight. While this smaller airport is much more convenient for cruise passengers due to its location adjacent to Pointe Seraphine Cruise Port, there are few scheduled flights here.
Taxis and private transfers are available at both airports and can be booked ahead of time or on arrival.
Local buses cover most of the island, but it is not possible to travel from Hewanorra International Airport to Castries St. Lucia Cruise Port by public transport.
Taxis are readily available outside the Hewanorra International Airport terminal. Rates are fixed but should be confirmed before the trip to St. Lucia Cruise Port, as fares will vary by number of passengers, vehicle size and amount of luggage.
Authorized taxis will have light blue license plates that include the letters TX.
Both the Pointe Seraphine and La Place Carenage cruise terminals offer multiple eateries, shops and services on-site.
La Place is smaller but offers easier walking access to the city center, where passengers can find a wide array of cafes, shops and services. The more modern Pointe Seraphine is a 15- to 20-minute walk from the center, but passengers can find a number of casual eateries right at the terminal, including some with port and ocean views.
There are several things to do in St. Lucia for cruisers aside from visiting the city, which you really only need one hour to explore anyway. Rodney Bay Marina, which can be reached by taxi, bus or water taxi, is a popular place for visitors to go shopping, enjoy restaurants, walk along the beach or even stop at the water park.
You could do more adventurous activities, like touring the island via boat or road, hiking in the Edmund forest reserve, ziplining, snorkeling and beyond. The Pitons, Sulphur Springs and Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens are also other popular attractions for visitors.
There is currently no passenger train service in St. Lucia.
St. Lucia Cruise Port has good wheelchair accessibility at both terminals, with ramps and flat pathways throughout.
Restrooms are available at both Pointe Seraphine and Place Carenage cruise terminals.
Free Wi-Fi is available at both cruise terminals. At Pointe Seraphine, the service is provided by the cruise port operator and reaches most areas within the grounds. At Place Carenage, Wi-Fi is only available at one of the restaurants on-site.
Pointe Seraphine and Place Carenage cruise ports have indoor waiting areas with seating.