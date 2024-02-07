Getting from the Hewanorra International Airport to St. Lucia Cruise Port

Airline terminal (Photo: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com)

International flights to St. Lucia land at the Hewanorra International Airport (UVF), located outside of Vieux Fort on the southern tip of the island. The drive takes about 75 minutes.

You are more likely to land at George F.L Charles Airport (SLU) if you’re on an intra-Caribbean flight. While this smaller airport is much more convenient for cruise passengers due to its location adjacent to Pointe Seraphine Cruise Port, there are few scheduled flights here.

Taxis and private transfers are available at both airports and can be booked ahead of time or on arrival.

Public Transit from Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) to Castries St. Lucia Cruise Port

Local buses cover most of the island, but it is not possible to travel from Hewanorra International Airport to Castries St. Lucia Cruise Port by public transport.

Hewanorra International Airport Taxi Service to Castries St. Lucia Cruise Port

Taxis are readily available outside the Hewanorra International Airport terminal. Rates are fixed but should be confirmed before the trip to St. Lucia Cruise Port, as fares will vary by number of passengers, vehicle size and amount of luggage.

Authorized taxis will have light blue license plates that include the letters TX.