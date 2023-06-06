South Pacific Cruise Tips

"The first experience can never be repeated," wrote Robert Louis Stevenson in "In the South Seas." "The first love, the first sunrise, the first South Sea island, are memories apart and touched a virginity of sense." Many travelers dream of cruising the islands of the South Pacific, and this is one of those magical destinations that doesn't disappoint. The turquoise and azure blue waters, majestic tropical scenery, gorgeous white sand beaches and remarkably welcoming people seem, well, perfect in many respects. And, indeed, they truly are.

The region that's so captivated our imaginations is comprised of some 7,500 islands, only 500 of which are inhabited. Scattered across a vast expanse of ocean, the island chains are commonly grouped into three major regions: Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. Despite many similarities, these island nations and their roughly 6 million people are surprisingly varied and diverse, with unique histories, cultures, languages, geology and scenery.

Because of tranquil waters beyond the reefs, short distances between islands, onboard service and cuisine that is generally superior to land-based options, cruising is a popular vacation choice for visitors to the South Pacific. It's a relaxing way to island-hop, and you will never encounter a crowded port as you do so often in the Caribbean. Many South Pacific cruise travelers take advantage of their jaunt in paradise by extending their trip to stay on land before or after their cruise -- a logical way to get the best of both experiences.

Given the high costs of land stays, cruises offer the added benefit of being a "value" choice, as well as a way to see many different islands. For example, the famed overwater bungalows in Bora Bora or Moorea can easily cost $800 per night and up, while costs for good food at the major hotel restaurants make London seem like a bargain (a salad for $30 at lunch, a fish entree for $40 at dinner, high markups on wine, etc.). If you add up hotel, dining and transportation costs, a luxury land-only one-week vacation in a couple of Tahitian or Fijian islands can easily cost twice as much (or more) as a one-week cruise.

One of the most surprising facts for first-time visitors to the South Pacific is that it's not as far as you think -- at least from the West Coast of the U.S. Less than eight hours nonstop from Los Angeles on the national carrier Air Tahiti Nui (additional options include Air France, Qantas and Air New Zealand), the capital of Papeete and its Faaa International Airport will be your gateway to the islands. Tahiti is in the same time zone as Hawaii, but frequent visitors to the Aloha State will immediately note differences when they land in Tahiti -- more unspoiled terrain, calm and crystal-clear waters, a complete lack of crowds and a cosmopolitan French cultural influence. Fiji Airways, Qantas and Air New Zealand operate 11.5-hour nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Nadi, the jumping-off point for islands further east, like Tonga and Samoa.