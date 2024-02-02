A Sophisticated Traveller's Guide to Cruising with Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises
If you're an experienced and refined traveller who appreciates the finer things in life, Regent Seven Seas Cruises could be just what you're looking for. This stylish luxury line prides itself on delivering an unrivalled experience at sea on what is widely regarded as the world's most luxurious fleet.
If you enjoy luxury cruising and staying in high-end hotels when you travel, you'll feel right at home on this all-inclusive cruise line. Regent’s spacious ships offer sumptuous all-suite accommodation that is some of the largest you'll find at sea.
Carrying fewer than 750 guests, the six stylish ships in the fleet attract a discerning group of adventurers who are fuelled by curiosity to learn about different cultures and enjoy activities like visiting museums, wine tastings, fine dining, enriching lectures, and culinary adventures.
If you think this sounds like you -- or you would like to expand your horizons and discover a more sophisticated style of cruising -- read on to learn more about Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the world's only cruise line that includes unlimited shore excursions in every port. This doesn't just make this luxury line good value for money, it also means Regent is ideal for genuine travellers who are citizens of the world and seek to engage more deeply with the destinations they visit, rather than simply ticking sights and attractions off a list.
In fact, the entire experience on Regent Seven Seas Cruises is essentially included, from highly personalised service with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios at sea to unlimited WiFi, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities, gourmet dining in speciality restaurants and more. A pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and above is especially welcome for travellers from Australia and New Zealand who can look forward to boarding their ship well-rested and ready to enjoy their cruise.
Speaking of ships, all of them offer all-suite accommodation plus a myriad of complimentary speciality restaurants and a small number of guests for an intimate cruise experience, ranging from 496 on Seven Seas Navigator up to a maximum of 746 guests on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor and the newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.
Seven Seas Grandeur launched at the end of 2023 and elevates the line's 'standard offerings' (which are anything but standard) to a whole new level. Highlights include a 1,600-piece art collection including an exquisite Faberge egg, elaborate new production shows and more than 130 dishes created exclusively for the ship. The latest innovations in technology and wellness also take centre stage, like a zero-gravity wellness massage that takes place on an amber and quartz crystal bed -- one of Seven Seas Grandeur's invigorating new spa experiences.
SpaceX's Starlink high-speed internet makes it easy to keep in touch with friends and family back home, watch online movies or perhaps get a little work done.
A voyage on this ship, or any of the others in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises' fleet, is sure to be an experience that's worth writing home about.
Onboard, you’ll find a range of elevated and unique experiences designed to appeal to the line's cultured and well-travelled clientele. For example, why not learn how to recreate dishes from the places you're visiting at the Culinary Arts Kitchen – Regent's state-of-the-art onboard cooking school? This is arguably the ultimate souvenir as it lasts forever and the dishes you make back home will bring back wonderful memories of your trip.
Restaurants that celebrate the world's greatest cuisines are another onboard highlight, with choices ranging from the modern French flair of Chartreuse to Pan-Asian flavours at Pacific Rim and the simple pleasure of a perfect burger at the Pool Grill.
You'll also find specialist guest lecturers onboard to enrich every trip. Spotlight Voyages take this concept one step further with a range of programming tailored to special interests like war history, winemaking or tracing your ancestors as you explore the lands where they once walked.
Complimentary fitness classes and a focus on mindful living will keep you looking and feeling good as you explore the world with like-minded travellers, indulging in the things that bring you joy.
If you can bring yourself to get off your beautiful ship, you'll be spoiled for choice with an impressive array of immersive tours and experiences. With port calls in more than 550 destinations, many of them with late departures or extended overnight stays, it’s no surprise Regent Seven Seas Cruises won Best for Destinations in the Luxury Category of the Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards 2023.
Highlights of the overnight stay programme include destinations such as Bangkok, Monte Carlo and Istanbul. Safaga, a popular jumping-off point for tours exploring the many wonders of Luxor in Egypt, is another highlight of Regent Seven Seas' extended stay programme. If you're a fan of discovering the city's nightlife, there are more than 100 overnight ports of call to choose from.
Whether you stay overnight or are in port for the day, your toughest decision will probably be choosing which of the complimentary (and unlimited) shore excursions you would like to do first.
Depending on your itinerary, you might tour historic markets with an expert guide, spot puffins in Iceland, shadow box with a taiji master in Shanghai, swim in a thermal spring off the coast of Santorini or perhaps learn about port wine in Porto in Portugal, the town where it all began.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is always on the lookout for ways to cruise responsibly, with five pillars guiding the line's Sail & Sustain strategy. Examples of these include ensuring ships in the fleet are fitted with Advanced Wastewater Purification systems, tying greenhouse gas reduction to executive pay incentives and optimising itineraries to reduce emissions. The latter initiative resulted in a reduction of thousands of metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in the past year alone. And you'll find no plastic water bottles onboard thanks to the line's Vero Water initiative that sees suites equipped with reusable water bottles.
Strengthening communities the line visits is another focus, with a range of sustainable, socially and environmentally responsible shore tours available for guests. These tours aren’t just educational, they’re also enjoyable with options including learning about deforestation at a Costa Rican sanctuary for sloths, touring Europe's largest solar technologies research and development centre in Spain, and discovering (and tasting) the benefits of biodynamic and organic farming at a winery in Bordeaux.
With some impressive deals to help you cruise more often, there's never been a better time to set sail with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. For example, the line's latest 'Upgrade Your Horizon' promotion includes up to a double category suite upgrade and 7.5% reduced deposits on hundreds of cruises. Plus, you can save up to 50 per cent on more than 80 destination-immersive sailings around the globe.
Imagine experiencing the scenic splendour of Iceland as you sail to London on Seven Seas Explorer, going on safari during a Christmas sailing in South Africa or ending your Australian Magic sailing on Seven Seas Mariner in Bali (the perfect spot for a post-cruise holiday). With so many destinations and itineraries to choose from, your next luxury holiday could be closer than you think.
For more information, visit RSSC.com, call 1300 455 200 (AU), or 0800 625 692 (NZ), or contact a professional travel advisor.