Solar Eclipse Cruises in 2023 and 2024

2024 Total Solar Eclipse Cruises

The path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 will cover a giant swath of North America, but there’s plenty of ocean and river surface within its path as well. Let’s look at the 2024 solar eclipse cruises that will either be directly in the path of totality or close enough to it to make the experience enjoyable.

Princess Cruises Total Eclipse Cruises: Discovery Princess is hosting a full-on eclipse cruise. It’s a 10-night round-trip cruise from Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it appears to be currently sold out. It wouldn’t hurt, though, to mark your calendar for the first week of January, leading up to the 90-day no-penalty cancellation date of January 9. A good travel professional may be able to keep an eye out for openings for you.

Discovery Princess will be positioned off the coast of Mazatlán where guests will enjoy four minutes and 27 seconds of totality beginning at 11:07 a.m. local time.

Sister ship, Emerald Princess, will be nearby, with guests enjoying a sea day between stops in Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco as part of a 14-night Panama Canal cruise from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale. Depending on the ship’s position, guests might experience as much as 90 percent coverage of the sun or as little as 50 percent.

Holland America Line's Total Eclipse Cruises: Zaandam will play host to expert eclipse lecturers on its 14-night round-trip cruise from San Diego. At the time of this writing, there are still cabins available, but as with Princess, make a note to start checking for possible cancellations in early January.

The ship will spend the morning cruising in the waters off Mazatlán for the two hours and 40 minutes of the eclipse before docking in the city. And, when you do dock in the city, expect it to be both festive and crowded with eclipse chasers from all over the world since good weather for viewing is almost a guarantee in sunny Mexico.

Volendam will be on a sea day on its 14-night Panama Canal cruise from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale. Depending on its exact position, guests might experience as little as 60 percent coverage of the sun or possibly even totality.

UnCruise Adventures Total Eclipse Cruise: Safari Voyager sails a 7-night adventure cruise round-trip from San Jose del Cabo, beginning on April 6, 2024. It will position off the coast near Mazatlán for the full eclipse. The cruise is billed as a whale shark cruise -- a bonus for eclipse watchers.

Ring of Fire Expeditions Total Eclipse Cruise: This eclipse-specific tour company will have chartered space onboard Swan Hellenic’s new ship, SH Diana. The tour group website shows limited availability as of this writing, but it never hurts to check for a waiting list.

The group will be accompanied by Paul D. Maley of the NASA Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society as well as Dr. Michael Shara of the American Museum of Natural History.

American Cruise Line's Total Eclipse Cruises: American Splendor won’t be in the path of totality, but if skies are clear in Vicksburg, Mississippi, guests sailing on this 7-night lower Mississippi River cruise will be treated to approximately 91 percent coverage of the sun during the eclipse, with maximum coverage at 1:51 p.m. local time.

Sister ships American Heritage, American Melody and American Serenade will all be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, allowing guests to see approximately 85 percent coverage of the eclipse.

American Glory, one of American Cruise Line’s new Coastal catamarans, will be positioned in Washington D.C. during the eclipse. The cruise is a 10-night round-trip sailing from Baltimore. From D.C., guests should have roughly 87 percent coverage of the sun, weather provided.

Fred. Olsen Cruises' Total Eclipse Cruises: Bolette (formerly Holland America’s Amsterdam) will cross the path of the eclipse near its end in the Atlantic. Bolette is sailing a 13-day round-trip itinerary from Southampton, including the Azores.

Though eclipse viewing is planned into the itinerary, it’s hard to say whether the ship’s route will include the path of totality or only a percentage of coverage of the sun.

If totality is reached, it would last just under two minutes around 6:50 p.m. in the evening. Sunset at that location would be near 8:00 p.m., so with clear skies and a generous captain, guests could be treated to an open-ocean finale to the eclipse, as it will not be visible in Europe.