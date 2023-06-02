Solar Eclipse Cruises in 2020 and 2021

2021 Total Solar Eclipse Cruises

In 2021, a unique solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica on December 4, with the path of totality moving from east to west across western Antarctica (rather than the more common west to east). In response to this unusual solar eclipse, cruise ships -- mainly small expedition vessels -- are lining up to host themed cruises in this bucket-list destination. Ships will head out to the Weddell Sea between South Georgia Island the South Orkney Islands for the best viewing before repositioning back toward land to resume expedition activities.

"As the 2021 Solar Eclipse takes place early in the morning, many cruise itineraries are offering an optional toast to celebrate the moment immediately after the eclipse concludes, allowing passengers to return to their cabins to catch up on sleep or edit their photos before reuniting with the other passengers later that day to share photos and perspectives on this once in a lifetime event," says Ben Janeczko, managing director of Eclipse Travel, an agency that sells eclipse-chasing tours and cruises.

Hurtigruten: Hurtigruten is offering solar eclipse cruises on two ships in 2021. Fram will sail a 23-night cruise to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands, roundtrip from Ushuaia (with pre- and post-cruise flights to Buenos Aires), departing on November 22, 2021. Roald Amundsen will sail an 18-night cruise around the Chilean Fjords, Falklands and Antarctica, roundtrip from Punta Arenas (with pre- and post-cruise flights to Santiago), departing on November 24, 2021.

Lindblad Expeditions: Three Lindblad ships will sail 24-night cruises to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia (with flights via Buenos Aires or Santiago) to take in the 2021 total solar eclipse. National Geographic Orion and National Geographic Endurance depart on November 17, 2021, and National Geographic Explorer departs on November 18, 2021.

Ponant: Three Ponant ships have been chartered for solar eclipse cruises in 2021. Le Boreal will sail a 10-night Antarctica cruise, roundtrip from Ushuaia, departing on November 28, 2021. This charter by Eclipse Tours features Paul D. Maley of the NASA Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society.

Le Lyrial will sail a 12-night Antarctica cruise, roundtrip to Ushuaia (flying into Santiago and out of Buenos Aires), departing on November 28, 2021. The cruise is chartered by Abercrombie & Kent, with astronauts, scientists and photographers as guest speakers.

L'Austral will sail a 14-night Antarctica cruise, roundtrip from Ushuaia, departing on November 27, 2021, organized by Smithsonian Journeys. Passengers will view the total solar eclipse from the Weddell Sea.

Silversea: Silversea will also have three ships in Antarctica for the 2021 eclipse. Silver Wind will sail a 22-night South America, Antarctica, Falklands and South Georgia cruise from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, departing on November 20, 2021.

Silver Explorer will sail a 13-night Falklands and Antarctica cruise, roundtrip from Ushuaia, departing on November 26, 2021, and Silver Cloud will sail an 11-night Antarctica-only cruise, roundtrip from Ushuaia, departing on November 30, 2021.

Additional 2021 Eclipse Cruises: Additional 2021 eclipse cruises to Antarctica include voyages on Aurora Expeditions' Greg Mortimer; Quark's Ocean Diamond and World Explorer; Poseidon Expeditions' Sea Spirit; Oceanwide Expeditions' Hondius, Plancius and Janssonius; Victory Cruise Line's Ocean Victory; and Polar Latitudes' Seascape. They are being sold through companies such as Adventure Smith Expeditions, Eclipse Travel and Wilderness Travel.