Sober Cruises: Tips for Avoiding Alcohol on your Next Cruise

If you’re someone who is sober for any reason, the idea of taking a cruise might seem odd. After all, the cruising stereotype goes something like this: Embark. Drink. Pool. Drink. Beach. Drink. Sundown. Drink. Nightclub. Drink.

Times have changed, though. This isn’t to say that cruising has entirely become a teetotaler's dream – you’ll still find lines that very much cater to the hard-partying crowd. But innovations in onboard cruise features, global wellness trends and the more mainstream ways we think about harm reduction have all made sober cruising far easier and more enjoyable than it was in decades past.

Depending on where you are in your recovery journey, or your reasons for maintaining a permanent or temporary alcohol-free lifestyle, there are some things you’ll want to consider before you book your cruise. For starters, planning and research are going to be your friend in helping you find the right cruise for you.

What follows is by no means meant as gospel. Everyone’s sobriety or alcohol abstinence journey is different and undertaken for personal reasons. Check in with yourself before you decide to take a cruise, much like you would when planning any trip.

To help take some of the worry out of it, read on for tips and strategies for staying sober on the high seas.