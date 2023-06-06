So You Want to Be a Cruise Ship Lecturer?

Expert Tips for Delivering a Great Lecture

One of the most important steps in getting started is mentally preparing to accept that first assignment. Compass Speakers and Entertainment president Niklas Sardana III suggests, "If a cruise line or agency calls you, and it's your first opportunity to cruise, I would highly recommend taking it even though it may not be the dream itinerary, or maybe not the perfect dates that you were looking for. Generally, if you turn it down, the chance of an offer coming again in the near future would (usually) be slim." If you don't establish a track record, you risk going back to the bottom of the call list.

So, if you are good enough and lucky enough to land that guest lecture spot, always keep in mind these five key rules to effective cruise ship lecturing.

Start on Time

This one's the easiest. If you don't start promptly on time, impatient audience members may leave to do something else. Before your first presentation, you will probably work half an hour or so with the stage manager to set up and make sure everything functions as expected. Be there as early as is practical on other days, but if the room is in use the hour before your presentation, you may still get only 10 minutes to set up. This is not the time to experiment! By this point, you should be able to set up quickly and efficiently, and if a passenger wants to talk with you "just a minute" before you start, politely say you have to set up first.

Keep Your Audience Entertained

Pace your presentation to best engage and entertain your audience. Remember that the job is more theater than classroom, more show biz than instruction. If you don't, you may be faced with the discouraging sight of your audience slowly dwindling as they decide they can find something better to do with their time.

Foolproof Your Technology

Microsoft PowerPoint is now the de facto standard for onboard presentations, and you will need to bring your own laptop computer. Lecturer Don Klein advises that PowerPoint "can be your best friend, used properly and at its optimum, or your worst enemy, if the layout, text, images, animation are boring or -- god forbid -- it crashes." Before you leave home, back up your PowerPoint presentations on a CD/DVD or USB memory stick, or both, just in case something bad happens to the original file. Keep those copies in your carry-on luggage. Another worthwhile investment is a wireless remote control for your PowerPoint presentation; some come with built-in laser pointers.

End on Time

Keep within your allotted time slot without fail. Lecture venues are typically booked on tight, one-hour schedules, and if you run long -- usually you're limited to a maximum of 45 or 50 minutes, including questions and answers at the end of your presentation -- you may incite the ire of the cruise director and the speaker or department using the room next. If you go long, you may lose audience members who leave for other entertainment options that are starting on time, but even if you've sparked a spirited Q&A exchange you hate to cut short, know when and how to make a graceful exit. If you make the almost unforgivable error of cutting into a bingo session or other revenue-producing activity, don't be surprised if you get a negative report from the cruise director and you're not asked to return for another engagement.

This is so important that I use several timing devices to stay on track -- a large-faced watch and a flat digital travel clock that I can read without my glasses, as well as a couple of silent alarm timepieces that vibrate. PowerPoint has a "presenter view" function that puts an on-screen timer prominently on your laptop but is not seen by the audience. Always set your watches, clocks and alarms to ship's time, and make sure you know in advance which days the clocks are set forward or back.

Respect the Q&A Session

Don't let your careful planning be thrown off by the addition of a question-and-answer session at the end of your presentation. In order to keep to your allotted time, shorten your prepared program by about five minutes or so. At the end of the hour, tell your audience that you will continue to answer questions outside the theater and quickly remove your laptop and other belongings from the podium. (Audience members still may approach you while you do this, but tell them to give you a minute, and you'll walk with them to the exit.)

Also, it's always a good idea -- essential if your presentation is being recorded for later playback on the ship's TV system -- to repeat a question into your microphone before you answer it so everyone can hear. And finally, don't let a Q&A ruin your reputation as an expert. How? By following the advice of destination speaker Martyn Green, whose expertise on more than 200 different ports has been tested by audiences on many cruise lines in the last ten years: "Never hold an open question-and-answer session unless you know your subject 110 percent."