Smoking policies on cruise ships in Australia have drastically changed over the decades. Gradually, mostly through the 2000s, cruise lines began to ban smoking in cabins, on cabin balconies and in most public areas.
Today, most cruise lines will issue fines to passengers caught lighting up in non-smoking areas, varying from $250 to $500 and, yes, passengers may also be asked to leave the ship if they are deemed frequent offenders.
Essentially, just like when on land, you should only smoke on a cruise ship in a designated area, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes (including vapes) cigars and pipes. Marijuana (including medicinal marijuana) is strictly prohibited, as are other illicit drugs on cruise ships.
Passenger travelling on ships leaving from Australian ports must be 18 years old to smoke or buy tobacco products. Passengers embarking in U.S. ports must be 21 years of age to smoke. Here's a breakdown of smoking policies on cruise ships in Australia and on ships that regularly visit Aussie waters.
Where you can smoke: Carnival only allows smoking in designated areas on open decks. Australian-based ships, Carnival Splendor and Luminosa, allow smoking in these areas only when the ships are sailing.
Where you can’t smoke: In all cabins and suites, including cabin balconies and in all inside public areas.
Cigar and Pipe Smoking: Only in designating outdoor areas.
Where you can smoke: Smoking is only permitted in designated areas on Celebrity Cruises, including open decks, which vary from ship to ship. Smoking areas on Celebrity Edge, which is scheduled to visit Australia until 2026, include a deck outside the three-level Eden lounge, and above the resort pool deck. Only cigarettes, e-cigarettes and cigars/pipes can be smoked. Hookah pipes and illicit substances are not allowed.
Where you can’t smoke: In all cabins and suites and their balconies. Smoking is not permitted on the outdoor jogging track, outdoor dining areas, and all inside public areas.
If a passenger is in violation of this “No Smoking” policy, a cleaning fee will be applied to their onboard account.
Cigars and Pipes: Cigar and pipe tobacco is limited to designated outdoor areas and cigar bars (if the ship has one).
Costa Cruises only visits Australia on round-world itineraries, but it is noteworthy as it has the most relaxed smoking policies rules.
Where you can smoke: Passengers can smoke e-cigarettes in cabins and suites, and smoke e-cigarettes and cigarettes on their balconies. Smoking is permitted in designated areas on outside decks. It is also permitted in Cigar Lounges on the ships that have them.
Where you can’t smoke: All other public areas are smoke free; cigarette and cigar and pipe smoking is not allowed in cabins and suites.
Cigars and Pipes: In designated areas on outside decks and in Cigar Lounges.
Where you can smoke: Passengers on Cunard can only smoke in designated areas on open decks, and in the Churchill’s Cigar Lounges.
Where you can’t smoke: In all cabins and suites and cabin/suite balconies. All indoor public spaces are non-smoking, except for Churchill’s, which is reserved for cigar and pipe smokers only.
Cigars and Pipes: In designated outdoor smoking areas and in the Churchill’s Cigar Lounges.
Where you can smoke: Smoking on Holland America is only permitted in designated deck areas, usually the Sea View Bar area on most ships.
However, on some ships, notably Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Zaandam and Volendam, smoking is allowed in designated areas of the casino for active players and only when the ship is 12 nautical miles from the Netherlands.
These ships, however, are not slated to visit Australia in coming seasons; ships earmarked to visit Down Under are Westerdam and Noordam, which only allow smoking in the outdoor Sea View Bar area.
Where Can’t you smoke: In all cabins and suites and all cabin/suite balconies. Smoking is not allowed in indoor public areas, apart from sections of the casino on specific ships.
Cigars and Pipes: Only in designated outdoor areas.
Where You Can Smoke: Smoking is only permitted on P&O Cruises Australia in designated outside areas that are clearly marked. These include areas spread over three or four decks depending on which ship you’re on. Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter also allow smoking near the Sunset Bar but only at night between 6pm and 6am.
Where You Can't Smoke: All cabins and suites including balconies and anywhere that is not a designated smoking area.
Cigars and Pipes: Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed in the designated outside areas.
Where you can smoke: Princess Cruises has more areas available to smokers than most cruise lines regularly visiting Australia. These areas include designated areas of the open decks, cigar lounges and a section of the nightclub. The Casino and Casino Bar are non-smoking areas on board, with the exception of designated slot machines where guests are permitted to smoke only while playing at these machines.
Where you can’t smoke: Smoking is not allowed in cabins and suites, or on their balconies and most interior public areas. The Casino will also have one or more non-smoking nights (operating from 6 pm to closing), depending on length of voyage. This is no smoking at all at the casino gaming tables.
Cigars and Pipes: Only in the designated smoking areas as outlined above.
Where you can smoke: Smoking and pipe smoking are permitted on Royal Caribbean in designated outdoor areas, which have visible signage. Cigar and pipe tobacco are limited to outdoor areas and Cigar Bars.
Smoking is also permitted in the Casino Royale in designated areas, however, ships sailing from Australia and the United Kingdom do not allow smoking in the casino.
Where you can’t smoke: Smoking is prohibited in all cabins/suites and on their balconies and all other interior public spaces. On Oasis class ships, smoking is not permitted in the Central Park and the Boardwalk neighbourhoods. A cleaning fee of $250 will be charged to guests who violate smoking rules.
Cigars and Pipes: These are limited to designated outdoor areas and Cigar Bars.
Where you can smoke: Seabourn breaks the pattern and allows passengers to smoke e-cigarettes only in cabins and suites. Smoking of cigarettes (inculding e-cigarettes), cigars and pipes is permitted in designated areas of open decks. There are two such areas on all ships, bar the expedition ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, which have only one outdoor smoking section.
Where you can’t smoke: Smoking is prohibited in cabins/suites and on their balconies. As stated above e-cigarettes can be smoked in cabins/suites. Smoking is not allowed in other indoor areas.
Cigars and Pipes: These are limited to designated outdoor deck areas.
Most cruise lines have similar smoking policies and will fine passengers who break the rules (other lines will issue a first-time warning). Oceania Cruises clearly states that those who smoke in prohibited areas will be disembarked at the next port.
Several of the smaller all-inclusive lines, such as Crystal Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, have cigar lounges. Both Crystal and Regent Seven Seas call these lounges the Connoisseurs Club.