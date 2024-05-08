Smoking policies on cruise ships in Australia have drastically changed over the decades. Gradually, mostly through the 2000s, cruise lines began to ban smoking in cabins, on cabin balconies and in most public areas.

Today, most cruise lines will issue fines to passengers caught lighting up in non-smoking areas, varying from $250 to $500 and, yes, passengers may also be asked to leave the ship if they are deemed frequent offenders.

Essentially, just like when on land, you should only smoke on a cruise ship in a designated area, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes (including vapes) cigars and pipes. Marijuana (including medicinal marijuana) is strictly prohibited, as are other illicit drugs on cruise ships.

Passenger travelling on ships leaving from Australian ports must be 18 years old to smoke or buy tobacco products. Passengers embarking in U.S. ports must be 21 years of age to smoke. Here's a breakdown of smoking policies on cruise ships in Australia and on ships that regularly visit Aussie waters.