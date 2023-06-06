Small Ship Vs. Big Cruise Ship In Alaska: Which Vacation Is Right For You?

Itineraries and Ports

Cruise ships of all sizes ply the Inside Passage, the general term used for the Southeast Alaska coastline that extends well into the Canadian province of British Columbia. Many towns in this region are inaccessible by car, making a cruise the best way to visit. The Inside Passage is also filled with wildlife on land and sea -- think bears and whales -- as well as jaw-dropping glaciers and scenery.

The most common big ship itinerary begins or ends in Whittier or Seward (not too far from Anchorage, where major airlines fly) and ends or begins in either Vancouver, British Columbia. Other itineraries include voyages departing roundtrip Vancouver, and roundtrip Seattle. Because they are foreign flagged and subject to various maritime laws, all large cruise ships departing Seattle or Whittier/Seward need to make a stop in Canada on their Alaska journey, often Victoria, in British Columbia's Vancouver Island.

The three main ports that appear on almost all Alaska Inside Passage big ship cruises are Ketchikan, a historic Tlingit fishing town and jumping off point for Misty Fjords National Monument; the state capital Juneau, home to Mendenhall Glacier; and the former Alaskan Gold Rush town of Skagway. These towns have been developed for tourism and there are pages of shore excursions and activities to choose (more down below).

If you're on a small ship, such as Lindblad, UnCruise or Alaskan Dream Cruises, you will likely embark directly in one of these ports, or Sitka -- and perhaps not visit another one during the length of your cruise.

Instead, you'll be going off the grid to wilderness islands for hiking, kayaking and wildlife viewing. If you do visit another port, it's likely to be an even smaller island town, such as Wrangell or Petersburg, or a native Tlingit village such as Kake or Hoonah. The draw of these small ship Alaska cruises isn't exploring ports or taking group excursions; it's waking up in a remote bay with the idea that you'll be outside in nature most of the day.

Choose a big ship if…. You want to visit Alaska's major port towns with plenty of souvenir shops, restaurants and bars, and lots of shore excursion choices.

Choose a small ship if…You want to maximize your time on active outdoor activities in Alaska's remote wilderness, stopping only in tinier towns with more locals than tourists.