Slideboarding on MSC Cruises

What It Is

The slideboard on MSC Seaside (so far, the only ship in the MSC fleet to have the attraction) is more than just a water slide. It's a ride and interactive game as well. Starting at Deck 20, the 367-foot slide drops two decks, incorporating twisting turns, flashing lights and music playing while you swoosh your way through the ride.

Riders sit on special "slideboards," (which sort of look like a cross between a Boogie board, inflatable kayak and floating lounge chair with handles). The handles have buttons on them, which correspond to the flashing lights riders see as they glide through the slide. In order to earn "points," riders must press the button that matches the flashing lights. The more they match up lights with buttons, the higher the score.

A leaderboard near the slide's exit reads the scores and keeps a tally of every rider's score. There are no prizes, just bragging rights.