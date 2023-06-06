Skywalkers Nightclub on Princess Cruises

Ambiance

The mood is usually lively at Skywalkers, with club music getting everyone on to the dance floor and late-night happy hours (buy one, get the same drink for $1) keeping people lubricated. It's the place to see and be seen at the end of the night (or the very beginning of your early morning).

In keeping with its name, Skywalkers features a stellar theme, complementing the nighttime sky, which surrounds it. Star-shaped lights glow above, and shooting star patterns swirl in the carpet beneath your feet. The dance floor glows with neon lights, and even though it's hard to see the panoramas outside at night, you can still appreciate all the floor-to-ceiling windows. Seating is grouped in clusters, some small tables with four chairs, but other much larger, round areas are perfect for groups.

On some ships, the entrance to Skywalkers -- a funky, low-ceilinged space, which looks similar to the spoiler on a car -- might feature a moving walkway on an incline, surrounded by a hall of lights. The entire setup adds to the feeling you've stepped off the ship and onto some sort of spaceship.