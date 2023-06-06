Skywalkers Nightclub on Princess Cruises

If you consider the night to be young around 11 p.m., Skywalkers on Princess Cruises is likely the place for you. Princess' signature nightclub is not only open late but also has a dramatic location at the very top of the ship, at the very back of Deck 18, literally separating it from the rest. During the day it offers stunning views in a secluded atmosphere, but at night, the DJ is spinning and the drink specials are flowing.
The mood is usually lively at Skywalkers, with club music getting everyone on to the dance floor and late-night happy hours (buy one, get the same drink for $1) keeping people lubricated. It's the place to see and be seen at the end of the night (or the very beginning of your early morning).
In keeping with its name, Skywalkers features a stellar theme, complementing the nighttime sky, which surrounds it. Star-shaped lights glow above, and shooting star patterns swirl in the carpet beneath your feet. The dance floor glows with neon lights, and even though it's hard to see the panoramas outside at night, you can still appreciate all the floor-to-ceiling windows. Seating is grouped in clusters, some small tables with four chairs, but other much larger, round areas are perfect for groups.
On some ships, the entrance to Skywalkers -- a funky, low-ceilinged space, which looks similar to the spoiler on a car -- might feature a moving walkway on an incline, surrounded by a hall of lights. The entire setup adds to the feeling you've stepped off the ship and onto some sort of spaceship.
Skywalkers rocks a full bar, and as such, you can order just about anything to your heart's (or liver's) content, from mojitos to blended and flavored margaritas.
There is no cover charge to enjoy Skywalkers; drinks are priced a la carte. A cocktail is about $10 before gratuity.
Skywalkers Nightclub can be found on the following ships:
Caribbean Princess
Crown Princess
Diamond Princess
Emerald Princess
Golden Princess
Regal Princess
Royal Princess
Ruby Princess
Sapphire Princess
Star Princess
Sea Princess
