SkyBox Sports Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Need to catch the latest sports game on your next Carnival cruise? The cruise line has you covered, with a Carnival sports bar on just about every ship. On most ships, it's the SkyBox Sports Bar and it's the place to be when a game is on.
SkyBox Sports Bar caters to the live game crowd. Whenever a major event is scheduled, expect to see the joint packed with hopeful fans. There's a ticker-tape readout of sports news and scores scrolling near the ceiling, autographed sports memorabilia and, of course, lots of TVs monitoring the action du jour -- there are no nosebleed seats here.
When a major game isn't setting the pace, a sports trivia session is sometimes scheduled. At other times, when there's no football, baseball or basketball to watch, SkyBox Sports can be a pretty quiet hangout, as most passengers aim for the livelier outdoor bar stools.
On all ships with the bar, SkyBox Sports Bar is located on a lower deck, usually next to the casino and often adjacent to the RedFrog Pub.
The bar menu features a broader range of beers than most other venues on the ship, with several on tap, including Carnival's Thirsty Frog Red -- served by the pint, in a 60-ounce pitcher or 101-ounce tube. Otherwise, most of the ship's standard cocktail list is available.
Pints run $5.95 for mainstream domestics, and slightly higher for craft beers and imports. Standard pricing for other drinks applies, so $8.95 for a margarita or mai tai -- umbrella garnish optional -- and $9.25 for martinis. A 15 percent auto gratuity applies to all beverages served aboard the Carnival fleet.
The SkyBox Sports Bar can be found on the following Carnival ships:
Carnival Conquest
Carnival Freedom
Carnival Glory
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Pride
Carnival Sunshine
Carnival Triumph
Carnival Valor
Carnival Victory
Carnival Vista
View pictures of SkyBox Sports Bar on Carnival Miracle.