SkyBox Sports Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Ambiance

SkyBox Sports Bar caters to the live game crowd. Whenever a major event is scheduled, expect to see the joint packed with hopeful fans. There's a ticker-tape readout of sports news and scores scrolling near the ceiling, autographed sports memorabilia and, of course, lots of TVs monitoring the action du jour -- there are no nosebleed seats here.

When a major game isn't setting the pace, a sports trivia session is sometimes scheduled. At other times, when there's no football, baseball or basketball to watch, SkyBox Sports can be a pretty quiet hangout, as most passengers aim for the livelier outdoor bar stools.

On all ships with the bar, SkyBox Sports Bar is located on a lower deck, usually next to the casino and often adjacent to the RedFrog Pub.