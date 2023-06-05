Valentine's Day is universally recognized as the day to celebrate love. Normally, this translates into couples treating each other to romantic dates, Valentine cards, flowers and sweet treats. But there's no reason why singles shouldn't also treat themselves on February 14, and solo cruise deals can be much more irresistible than Cupid's arrows.

Usually, the one hurdle single travelers face when searching for solo cruise deals is overcoming the single supplement -- a surcharge for a double occupancy cabin that can be as high as 100 percent of the cruise fare.

But we've rounded up the most attractive single supplement deals available so you can avoid the 'singles tax' and enjoy a more affordable solo sailing. From mainstream cruise lines to boutique river and expedition cruises, read on to find the best promotions for Valentine's Day and beyond.

And for even more solo cruise deals, check out Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to discover ongoing offers on a daily basis.