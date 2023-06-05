Sindhu on P&O Cruises (Plus Menu)

Imagine your favourite Indian restaurant on land, then take it up a notch -- in terms of service, ambiance and cuisine -- and you've got Sindhu.

Sindhu is widely regarded as the serving the finest Indian food at sea -- certainly the most authentic -- and is so popular with passengers that you'll now find it on every P&O Cruises' ship bar one.

While there are slight variations on each ship in terms of décor and layout, one thing does not change -- and that's the food, outstanding on every ship.

Ambiance

Before even entering Sindhu on P&O Cruises' bigger ships it's clear that this is somewhere a bit special. Just outside is a bar area with low seating and a cool vibe -- a destination in its own right for pre-dinner drinks, whether eating here or not. Head inside Sindhu on all ships and decadent décor sets the restaurant apart from anywhere else on board. Furniture’s dark wood, offset by moody lighting and a mix of orange and lime seat cushions. Other touches unique to Sindhu include classy brass-coated cutlery, cosy booth-seating and colourful Indian silk waistcoats worn by serving staff. This is definitely somewhere worth lingering.

Meals

Sindhu gives Indian cuisine a British twist. It’s open every night for dinner, but on sea days it’s also open for a light "Tiffin" lunch, offering bite-size sweet and savoury a la carte dishes like deep-fried baby squid, paneer and sweetcorn kebabs and Malabar pancakes. Dinner, by contrast, is a three-course menu (Menu A and Menu B alternate weekly) with several options for each course and a couple of extras thrown in, like poppadoms, chutneys and bhajis.

Standout savoury dishes include jai tarang (pan-fried hand-dived scallops), thattukada duck roast (South Indian-style duck) and the signature plate of coconut prawn masala, chicken curry and lam bhuna. As for the dark chocolate sphere desert, it's dreamy to look at and dreamy to eat…that is if can.

And who knew that India made wines? There's a red Zinfandel and a white Sauvignon Blanc, both made in southern India and both very drinkable.

Menu

Sindhu's A and B Dinner Menus

Note: these are sample menus, subject to change by ship, week and itinerary.

Price

The cover charge for dinner at Sindhu is £20 per person. The cover charge for lunch is by dish: 1 dish £2.25 / 2 dishes £4.25 / 3 dishes £5.95. Three dishes per person are usually about right.

Ships

Sindhu can be found on every P&O Cruises ship apart from Oceana.