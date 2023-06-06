Silversea Venetian Society Cruise Loyalty Program

The Venetian Society is Silversea Cruises' loyalty program for past passengers. Unlike most other mainstream and luxury cruise lines, Silversea's program does not have multiple levels. All members receive the same basic benefits. Enrollment is automatic after completion of your first sailing.

The program's main perk is the ability to earn free cruises, which is based on how many total nights you've sailed with the cruise line. You'll earn your first free sailing once you've sailed 350 days with Silversea, and will continue to earn additional free cruises as you hit other milestones.

There is also a referral program: Friends who sail with you will get the same 5 percent discount that Venetian Society members get when booking a voyage, in addition to any other available Silversea discounts (this benefit is limited to a maximum of four friends in two other staterooms per sailing).

Venetian Society Benefits