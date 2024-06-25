A New Ray of Light: Silversea Debuts New Nova-Class Ship, Silver Ray

The 728-passenger Silver Ray is no ordinary cruise ship. The latest vessel in Silversea's luxury fleet and the second in the line's revolutionary Nova class, Silver Ray allows guests to forge deep and meaningful connections with destinations thanks to a boundary-breaking design and immersive S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) experiences.
Sailing the Mediterranean Sea — to Greece, Italy, Croatia and beyond — in its maiden season, here's everything you need to know about Silversea's shining Ray of light.
With all-suite, butler-service accommodation, culinary excellence and unmatched levels of service, Silversea has long been considered the epitome of luxury travel. On the Nova-class, aboard Silver Nova and Silver Ray, Silversea elevates luxury cruising to a new level — one that sometimes might not feel like cruising at all.
Picture the scene: You're gazing directly at the terracotta rooftops of beguiling Nafplio, Greece, almost within touching distance of the island's rugged peninsula and gentle cerulean water. Only you're not yet on land, you're floating in Silver Ray's shimmering top-deck pool or relaxing in your spacious suite. Indeed, whether you're in the delicious Peloponnese or the sultry French Riviera, you will feel instantly connected to your destination.
This deep connection is achieved through Nova-class's bold asymmetrical design, to offer 270-degree vistas at every turn. Light-filled spaces that you'll never want to leave feature soaring glass windows, while the 1,400-square-foot resort-style pool deck is truly spectacular – and enormous for a ship this size.
Silver Ray's interior spaces have the feel of an upscale hotel. Natural light pours into the Atrium, Arts Café and The Shelter bar, with spaces punctuated by a magnificent art collection and rich, tactile furnishings. One of the many showpieces is the open-air Marquee, a double-height all-day dining venue with a sun-dappled pergola and uninterrupted sea views.
The Venetian Lounge is a contemporary performing arts venue with cabaret-style seating and intimate tables. At the indulgent Otium Spa, guests are lavished with Champagne on ice and Silversea's largest thermal suite, complete with a sleek sea-view sauna and hydrotherapy pool.
Silver Ray's all-balcony suites are spread over four decks (decks 6 - 9), each one fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for sea and port views. Bathrooms with a double faucet, custom-made mattresses and walk-in wardrobes are standard. As are features such as digital temperature and mood lighting controls, a personal butler button, luxury bathroom amenities and a refrigerator stocked with all of your favourite drinks to ensure every suite feels decadent.
Exclusive to Nova class, the stellar 700-sq. ft. Signature Suites offer gorgeous views from the living space, bedroom and bathroom, while the 1,324-sq. ft. Otium Suites command 270-degree panoramas thanks to a coveted corner position at the aft. This pampering suite has a bathroom with a whirlpool bath and walk-in shower, while outside, the sprawling balcony features a hot tub, plush sun loungers and a dining area.
New for Silver Ray, striking 721-826-sq. ft. Master Suites also takes a premium spot in an aft corner position, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that envelope the living space and bedroom, allowing light to flood the space.
Silver Ray's culinary offering is a feast for the senses with 11 distinct dining experiences — including eight inclusive options — ranging from private in-suite dining to indulgent French cuisine at La Dame and gourmet Japanese at Kaiseki.
Silver Ray's restaurants masterfully inject a sense of place, while curating intimating dining experiences that reveal flavours from around the world. There's the ever-popular Atlantide for elegant dining over pristine white tablecloths. La Terrazza for mouth-watering food stations and Italian dishes, with outdoor seating so guests can enjoy a warm sea breeze, while dining on antipasti and homemade pasta.
Silver Note is an intimate venue where guests can listen to the dulcet tones of jazz and soul over a romantic dinner. At The Marquee, The Grill serves exceptional cuts of meat cooked over hot rocks and Spaccanapoli offers unbeatable slices of Italian pizza in a relaxed setting.
For gourmet travellers, one of Silversea's biggest draws is S.A.L.T. (or Sea And Land Taste) available on Silver Moon, Silver Dawn, Silver Nova and now Silver Ray. The concept of S.A.L.T. was developed by Adam Sachs, former editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine, to take guests on an immersive journey that explores the culinary landscape of destinations visited.
S.A.L.T. begins onshore, working exclusively with local producers, artisans, farmers and chefs to create soul-stirring experiences that are brought to life through food tours, tastings, cookery classes and intimate epicurean lunches.
What is a typical S.A.L.T. shore experience? In truth, there isn't a typical S.A.L.T. experience since each one is tailored to a specific port. In Zadar, Silversea guests can explore the 500-year heritage of Croatian winemaking, for example, at the family-owned BIBICh Winery. In Spain's deep south, guests can relish a rare-barrel sherry tasting followed by a gourmet lunch at the 18th-century Bodega Hidalgo near Cádiz. And in Kuşadası, Turkey, guests can explore the workings of an organic olive oil farm and sample a traditional lunch of local produce after watching the olive harvesting process.
Onshore S.A.L.T. experiences are complemented onboard, too. Silver Ray's S.A.L.T. Lab is a professional kitchen where small groups can hone their culinary skills, cooking recipes connected to each destination, with lectures and live cooking demonstrations taking place at the Venetian Lounge.
Then there's S.A.L.T. Kitchen and S.A.L.T. Chef's Table, two of the most distinguished dining experiences at sea. At S.A.L.T. Kitchen diners can choose between two destination-focused menus in a sophisticated restaurant. The Terrain menu zones in on star ingredients and flavors found in individual ports visited and Voyage draws on flavours encountered throughout the cruise.
S.A.L.T. Chef's Table is an interactive dining experience, offering guests privileged access to the chefs in action as they prepare dishes in full view of diners. The result is an extraordinary 11-course celebration, with each dish focused on a regional flavour and ingredient in the ship's destination.
While Silver Nova whisks travellers to the serrating mountains, milk-blue glaciers and awe-inspiring wildlife in Alaska, Silver Ray will spend summer and fall 2024 in the glamorous Mediterranean.
Silver Ray's inaugural season connects travellers with remarkable destinations in Europe — Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, France and Spain — like never before. Tantalizing voyages include Adriatic sailings from Piraeus (Athens) to Fusina (Venice), and vice versa, delving into some of Europe's most treasured ports.
Equally captivating, Silver Ray also has voyages in the Western Mediterranean, from Rome to Barcelona, for example, with overnight stays in Naples (Italy) and Valletta (Malta) and daylong calls to Sicily (Italy), Sardinia (Italy) and Palma (Spain).
Silversea's overnight stays in ports offer guests the chance to travel deeper — join an evening excursion, attend intimate concerts and relax at stylish wine bars — by staying for longer in these vibrant destinations.
Silver Ray will sail the Mediterranean through December 4, 2024, when the ship repositions to the Caribbean, Central and South America, including voyages from Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, Lima to Buenos Aires, Lima to Panama City and Rio de Janeiro to Bridgetown, before returning to Europe in spring 2025.
Browse[ Silver Ray's exhilarating voyages and book your next luxury getaway](https://www.silversea.com/lp-leader-in-luxury-cruising-nova-class.html?refinementList%5Bcontent.shipName%5D%5B0%5D=Silver%20Ray) to discover ports from Sicily to Santorini.