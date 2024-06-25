A New Ray of Light: Silversea Debuts New Nova-Class Ship, Silver Ray

A Cutting-Edge Design, a New Way to Travel Deeper

With all-suite, butler-service accommodation, culinary excellence and unmatched levels of service, Silversea has long been considered the epitome of luxury travel. On the Nova-class, aboard Silver Nova and Silver Ray, Silversea elevates luxury cruising to a new level — one that sometimes might not feel like cruising at all.

Picture the scene: You're gazing directly at the terracotta rooftops of beguiling Nafplio, Greece, almost within touching distance of the island's rugged peninsula and gentle cerulean water. Only you're not yet on land, you're floating in Silver Ray's shimmering top-deck pool or relaxing in your spacious suite. Indeed, whether you're in the delicious Peloponnese or the sultry French Riviera, you will feel instantly connected to your destination.

This deep connection is achieved through Nova-class's bold asymmetrical design, to offer 270-degree vistas at every turn. Light-filled spaces that you'll never want to leave feature soaring glass windows, while the 1,400-square-foot resort-style pool deck is truly spectacular – and enormous for a ship this size.

Silver Ray's interior spaces have the feel of an upscale hotel. Natural light pours into the Atrium, Arts Café and The Shelter bar, with spaces punctuated by a magnificent art collection and rich, tactile furnishings. One of the many showpieces is the open-air Marquee, a double-height all-day dining venue with a sun-dappled pergola and uninterrupted sea views.

The Venetian Lounge is a contemporary performing arts venue with cabaret-style seating and intimate tables. At the indulgent Otium Spa, guests are lavished with Champagne on ice and Silversea's largest thermal suite, complete with a sleek sea-view sauna and hydrotherapy pool.