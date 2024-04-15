Silversea: All-Inclusive Luxury Cruises to the British Isles And Arctic

Sponsored by Silversea

Mention the British Isles, and London immediately springs to mind. Although Silversea's ships are small enough to moor in exclusive docking spots such as Greenwich – the center of world time and origin of global time zones from its setting on the River Thames in the heart of the British capital – they are but a fraction of destinations to discover.

Besides Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, all British Isles cruises visit the Isle of Man and Channel Islands, self-governing British dependencies that have their own currency and parliaments. Silversea guests also will visit the Isles of Scilly in the Gulf Stream that boast warm climes and white-sand beaches, and, in the far north, the Orkney and Shetland islands, closer to Norway than to London.

Farther north still, Silversea ships offer an extraordinary immersion in the Arctic, highlighted by the drama of the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky, ethereal landscapes blanketed in snow, vast seascapes, accompanied by a sense of adventure and a chance for exploration in this far-flung region.

The landscape and the experiences will change depending on the destination, of course, but the constant on Silversea is the opportunity to explore in unparalleled luxury and comfort.

For the ultimate voyage, you can even combine a visit to the British Isles and the Arctic on such sailings as Silversea's 25-night London (Tower Bridge) to Longyearbyen expedition cruise.