Silversea: All-Inclusive Luxury Cruises to the British Isles And Arctic

Sponsored by Silversea
Mention the British Isles, and London immediately springs to mind. Although Silversea's ships are small enough to moor in exclusive docking spots such as Greenwich – the center of world time and origin of global time zones from its setting on the River Thames in the heart of the British capital – they are but a fraction of destinations to discover.
Besides Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, all British Isles cruises visit the Isle of Man and Channel Islands, self-governing British dependencies that have their own currency and parliaments. Silversea guests also will visit the Isles of Scilly in the Gulf Stream that boast warm climes and white-sand beaches, and, in the far north, the Orkney and Shetland islands, closer to Norway than to London.
Farther north still, Silversea ships offer an extraordinary immersion in the Arctic, highlighted by the drama of the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky, ethereal landscapes blanketed in snow, vast seascapes, accompanied by a sense of adventure and a chance for exploration in this far-flung region.
The landscape and the experiences will change depending on the destination, of course, but the constant on Silversea is the opportunity to explore in unparalleled luxury and comfort.
For the ultimate voyage, you can even combine a visit to the British Isles and the Arctic on such sailings as Silversea's 25-night London (Tower Bridge) to Longyearbyen expedition cruise.
The draw of history and the grandeur of the British Isles are but part of the story. Guests will also encounter wildlife and nature experiences, often in extraordinary landscapes.
For example, on Scotland's privately owned Shiant Islands, birds roost on soaring cliffs of hexagonal basalt. Meanwhile, St Kilda, an island archipelago about 40 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, is home to the U.K.'s largest colony of almost a million Atlantic puffins as well as the ancient breed of Soay sheep cloaked in their distinctive brown-tan fleece.
Elsewhere, you will find deer in Scotland, ponies in the New Forest and in the Shetland Islands (pictured above); recently re-introduced beaver, otters, owls and foxes. Huge colonies of seals live on Holy and Farne islands, and you may see dolphins and, seasonally, the occasional shark basking in the sun.
The U.K. is a small island (600 miles long and up to 300 miles wide), but the diversity of experiences and landscapes is unparalleled.
Scotland is associated with the evocative and mournful sound of bagpipes. In Edinburgh, Silversea guests can hear the bagpipe played by Louise Marshall, one of Scotland's best-known female pipers who played for Pope Benedict XVI and Queen Elizabeth II.
Although the Isles of Scilly are only 30 miles from Land’s End, England's most south-westerly point, Silversea guests might think they’re in another world. The archipelago, which has five inhabited islands, is known for its warm microclimate as well as an abundance of prehistoric relics. Tesco, the second largest of these islands, is famous for Abbey Gardens, containing more than 300 species of exotic plants.
Sailing on to the Isle of Man, keep an eye out for curious creatures such as the tailless Manx cats and Manx Loaghtan sheep that sport two, or even three, pairs of horns. The Isle of Man Steam Railway is an excursion option that includes a ride on the longest narrow-gauge steam line, dating to 1873 and using original locomotives and carriages.
Everywhere you go, you will encounter an array of wildlife. On the Shetland Islands, you’ll see the eponymous shaggy ponies. The hardy animals date back 4,000 years and are surprisingly strong for their size. Keep an eye out for beavers, once hunted to extinction but reintroduced to Scotland in 2009.
Magnificent red deer, with their gleaming red-brown coats and white rumps, are the U.K.'s largest land mammal, and on Silversea’s guided hikes, you can see them on such islands as Skye and Mull. Also on Mull, imposing white-tail sea eagles have been successfully recolonized after a long absence. If you take a boat trip. you may see them circling overhead, alongside their equally beautiful golden counterparts.
From simple "pub grub" -- such as ploughman's lunch with freshly baked bread, a chunk of regional cheese and tangy pickle -- to exquisite gourmet meals, food creates some of the most powerful vacation memories. Silversea's S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) menus highlight food and wine from destinations visited, and the authentic food focus continues ashore with food-themed experiences.
An all-new S.A.L.T. experience is a cookery class during visits to Belfast, Northern Ireland. At the Jeffery family farm, set against the backdrop of the granite Mountains of Mourne, you'll sample Irish soda bread and other specialties before picking vegetables and cooking a lunch that might include shellfish from the farm’s lough, or lake.
In the former shipbuilding city of Newcastle in northeastern England, there's a fish and chips supper on the quayside, where freshly caught fish arrives each morning by trawler. You also can discover -- and, of course, taste -- the role beer has played in Newcastle's industrial heritage.
Cruises in this region include sailings on Silversea's classic cruise ships, such as Silver Spirit, which carries 608 guests, and the 596-passenger Silver Dawn, along with expedition vessels Silver Wind and Silver Endeavour. Sailings that visit the U.K. and surrounding islands vary from eight to 27 nights.
The many sailings from which to choose from include the 17-night Edinburgh (Leith) of Longyearbyen sailing, which takes in the Shetland Islands and Norway 's UNESCO-listed Vega archipelago. There are also 10-night sailings that circumnavigate the U.K. from Southampton. You will visit cities such as Plymouth, where the Pilgrims boarded the Mayflower in 1620 for the New World, and Fishguard in Wales, where trips include a visit to St Davids, classified as a city, despite its population of 1,800. Its St Davids Cathedral has been a place of pilgrimage for centuries and is the final resting place of St. David, patron saint of Wales.
With a population of just 2,000, drawn by the isolated landscapes and remains of the coal mining industry established in 1906 by American John Longyear, Longyearbyen is the largest town on the island of Spitsbergen. There will be a palpable excitement in the air before your Silversea ship sets sail from Longyearbyen into the Arctic Svalbard archipelago. Beforehand, you can get a feel for the region's history at the small North Pole Expedition Museum.
On the Arctic section of voyages, it's the wildlife, shimmering seascapes and rugged, out-of-the-way landscapes that are the stars of the show. Each day will bring something new, and your captain may change plans to maximize wildlife sightings, especially to spot the majestic polar bear, the world's largest land carnivore.
Once at sea, there are no communities to visit in this part of the world, however you will venture ashore on Zodiacs to see the ghost town remains of whaling and sealing communities. These might include Bear Island, the southernmost in the Svalbard archipelago. While the namesake creatures have not been seen since 2004, the protected island is an important site for seabirds, including migrating pink-footed geese and colonies of guillemots and gulls that breed in nests clinging to sea-battered cliffs. On hikes you will be amazed at the variety of flora growing in these seemingly inhospitable landscapes and your expedition guides will explain how, like Arctic wildlife, they have adapted to survive.
The Arctic will be stark, but the culinary options on board will be anything but. Ships may be smaller, but they have all of Silversea's gastronomic hallmarks. Besides the main restaurant, there's the intimate Il Terrazzino, specializing in Italian dishes, and the glass-enclosed Grill, serving meals against spectacular scenic backdrops. The gastronomic pièce de resistancé is La Dame, Silversea's fine dining French restaurant.
Arctic expeditions on polar vessels Silver Wind, carrying 296 passengers, and the 200-guest Silver Endeavour vary from eight-night round-trip sailings from Longyearbyen in Norway to a 41-night voyage from Greenland to Vancouver, British Columbia.
Silversea's Arctic voyages offer exciting experiences like dog sledding in Greenland and navigating through the waters next to the Arctic ice edge. You might spot the dark fur on a snoozing seal or a mother walrus nursing her calf. And the team will always be on the lookout for a polar bear camouflaged against the white backdrop.
Silversea's service extends well beyond time spent sailing and ashore during British Isles and Arctic voyages. Every detail is taken care of from the minute you leave home, but most important the arrangements are focused on you. Maybe you're looking to spend time with friends and family in the U.K., extend your vacation with one of Silversea's extensive range of pre- and post-cruise extensions or make your own travel arrangements.
That's why you can opt for Port-to-port fare options, ideal for independent travelers, or Door-to-Door all-inclusive fares covering everything from VIP executive home transfers, all flights in preferred cabin class to pre- and post-voyage hotel nights, shore excursions and more. Or the Essential Fare, a voyage-only option which includes all onboard amenities and services, allowing guests the flexibility to choose their own air, transfers and shore experiences, according to their schedule. It is also available for last minute bookings, so can accommodate travelers who need that flexibility.
Whichever you choose, these choices offer flexibility without sacrificing luxury.
