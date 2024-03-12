Silversea: All-Inclusive Cruises to the British Isles And Arctic

The definition of luxury can mean a multitude of diverse things to different people. For 30 years Silversea, the world's first all-inclusive, ultra-luxury global cruise line, has recognized the many nuances of the word. It could be seamless travel arrangements with first class flights, exquisite well-designed accommodations, staff second-guessing your every need, sipping a signature cocktail in a far-flung destination, a meal you'll remember for years to come, off-the-grid experiences or simply having time to uncover the extraordinary, relax and rejuvenate.
You'll find all the above, and more, on Silversea's small ship voyages where even the "largest" ships only carry just over 700 guests; with a dedicated butler to every suite.
Explaining the Silversea DNA (name?) said: "Each of our ships enjoys an atmosphere of elegance, conviviality, and whispered luxury, and they are among the most comfortable and spacious ships at sea and offer guests a chance to see the world from a unique viewpoint."
With Silversea you can travel deep into more than 900 contrasting destinations across all seven continents. The British Isles and Arctic are two of them. Read on to discover how you can explore these two very different corners of the world, your way, on a Silversea cruise.
Mention the British Isles and London immediately springs to mind. While Silversea's ships are small enough to moor in exclusive docking spots such as Greenwich -- the center of world time and origin of global time zones -- on the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, there are many more destinations to discover.
As well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, all with a proud history, different identities and sweeping landscapes that stir the imagination, British Isles cruises visit the idiosyncratic Isle of Man and Channel Islands; self-governing British dependencies with their own currency and parliaments.
As well as whisky, Scotland is associated with the evocative and mournful sound of bagpipes. Silversea always provides an unusual take on every destination visited, and in Edinburgh you can hear the bagpipe played by Louise Marshall, one of Scotland's best-known female pipers who played for Pope Benedict XVI and the late Queen.
The U.K. is often thought of as a small island (600 miles long and up to 300 miles wide) and you'll find its smallest city on the west coast of Wales. Traditionally, being called a city is not related to size but whether there is a cathedral, so although St Davids only has a population of 1,800 it is a city. It's been a place of pilgrimage for centuries and you can visit the cathedral, the final resting place of St David, patron saint of Wales.
Although the Isles of Scilly are only 30 miles from England's most south-westerly point, Land's End, you would think you're in another world. The archipelago, with five inhabited islands, is famous both for its warm microclimate and having some of the highest concentrations of prehistoric remains in Britain. The second biggest island, Tresco, is famous for Abbey Gardens, containing more than 300 species of beautiful and exotic plants.
Sailing on to the Isle of Man, keep an eye out for curious creatures such as Manx cats with no tails and Manx Loaghtan sheep with two, sometimes even three, pairs of horns. Renowned for its hair-raising motorcycle races around narrow public roads, which you will see on island tour, when it comes to transport the island is also home to the Isle of Man Steam Railway. Other excursion options include a nostalgic ride on the longest narrow gauge steam line that uses original locomotives and carriages dating back to 1873.
From simple "pub grub" -- such as ploughman's lunch with freshly baked bread, a chunk of regional cheese and tangy pickle -- to exquisite gourmet meals, food creates some of the most powerful vacation memories. Silversea's S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) menus showcase food and wine from destinations visited and the authentic food focus continues ashore with food-themed experiences.
Foodies won't want to miss an all-new cookery class close to Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland and birthplace of the doomed Titanic. At the Jeffery family farm, set against the backdrop of the granite Mountains of Mourne, you'll sample Irish soda bread and other specialties before picking vegetables and cooking lunch. This might include shellfish from the farm’s lough, or lake. In the former shipbuilding city of Newcastle there's a fish and chip supper on the quayside where freshly caught fish arrives each morning by trawler. You'll also discover -- and, of course, taste -- the role beer has played in Newcastle's industrial heritage. If gin is your preferred drink, visit the Plymouth Gin Distillery. Founded in 1793, it's the oldest distillery in England and you'll join a tutored tasting in the great maritime city where the Pilgrim Fathers left for the New World in 1620.
Over in the Channel Islands, Guernsey is famous for doe-eyed, fawn-colored dairy cattle which produce particularly creamy milk. After a bracing guided clifftop walk, you can savor the taste for yourself at a traditional cream tea -- sandwiches, cakes and scones with jelly and cream. And on the Isles of Scilly there's the chance to sip wine from England's most south-westerly vineyard.
Cruises in this region include sailings on Silversea's classic cruise ships such as Silver Spirit, which caters for 608 guests, and the 596-passenger Silver Dawn, along with expedition vessels Silver Wind and Silver Endeavour. Sailings that visit the U.K. and surrounding islands range from eight- to 27-nights.
The dramatic spectacle of the Northern Lights dancing across the night-time sky, ethereal landscapes blanketed in snow, vast seascapes and a real sense of adventure and exploration are among the many draws in this far-flung region. With expeditions to the top of the world all the way from North America, or departure points such as Longyearbyen -- the world's northernmost settlement and gateway to the Arctic -- Silversea cruises are always about personal choice. However, one thing that remains a constant is the opportunity to venture into this wilderness in unparalleled luxury and comfort.
With a population of just 2,000, drawn by the isolated landscapes and remains of the coal mining industry established in 1906 by American John Longyear, Longyearbyen is the largest town on the island of Spitsbergen. There will be a palpable excitement in the air before your Silversea ship sets sail from Longyearbyen into the Arctic Svalbard archipelago. Beforehand, you can get a feel for the region's history at the small North Pole Expedition Museum.
On the Arctic section of voyages, it's the wildlife, shimmering seascapes and rugged, out-of-the-way landscapes that are the stars of the show. Each day will bring something new, and your captain may change plans to maximize wildlife sightings, especially to spot the majestic polar bear, the world's largest land carnivore.
Once at sea, there are no communities to visit in this part of the world, however you will venture ashore on Zodiacs to see the ghost town remains of whaling and sealing communities. These might include Bear Island, the southernmost in the Svalbard archipelago. While the namesake creatures have not been seen since 2004, the protected island is an important site for seabirds, including migrating pink-footed geese and colonies of guillemots and gulls that breed in nests clinging to sea-battered cliffs. On hikes you will be amazed at the variety of flora growing in these seemingly inhospitable landscapes and your expedition guides will explain how, like Arctic wildlife, they have adapted to survive.
Sailing in the Arctic, without the usual ports of call associated with mainstream cruises, you could be forgiven for thinking food might take a bit of a back seat. With Silversea, regular passengers won't miss out on the exceptional culinary standards they know and love, while first-time guests will find cuisine that is likely to far exceed their expectations.
Ships may be smaller, but they have all of Silversea's gastronomic hallmarks. In addition to the main restaurant, there's the intimate Il Terrazzino, specializing in Italian dishes, and the glass-enclosed Grill serving meals against spectacular scenic backdrops. The gastronomic piece de resistance is La Dame, Silversea's fine dining French restaurant.
Arctic expeditions on polar vessels Silver Wind, carrying 296 passengers, and the 200-guest Silver Endeavour range from eight-night round-trip sailings from Longyearbyen in Norway to the ultimate 41-night voyage from Greenland to Vancouver.
Silversea's service extends way beyond time spent sailing and ashore during British Isles and Arctic voyages. Every detail is taken care of from the minute you leave home, but most importantly the arrangements are focused on you. Maybe you're looking to spend time with friends and family in the U.K., extend your vacation with one of Silversea's extensive range of pre- and post-cruise extensions or make your own travel arrangements.
That's why you can opt for Port-to-port fare options, ideal for independent travelers, or Door-to-door all-inclusive fares covering everything from VIP executive home transfers, all flights in preferred cabin class to pre- and post-voyage hotel nights, shore excursions and more. Whichever you choose, these choices offer flexibility without sacrificing luxury.