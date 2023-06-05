Silversea Endeavour Is Built for the Polar Regions

Since this ship will spend the majority of its time in polar waters, it has a number of features that give the vessel unique abilities to excel in harsh environments. For starters: the hull. Strengthened to a Polar Class 6 rating, the ship can push quite a lot of ice out of the way (up to one meter of first-year ice).

This makes it possible for the vessel to safely go deeper and further into bays and inlet and straits and other waterways that would force other ships to turn back (and indeed will be doing that next season). It also expands the season, meaning Silver Endeavour can get there first, and stay longer, than most.

Add to that: its stabilizers and thrusters. The famously tempestuous Drake Passage, which separates South America from Antarctica, can deliver up heaving swell and whipping winds unseen anywhere else on earth. Similarly, the Davis Strait and other seas in the High Arctic can quickly become a maelstrom. But state-of-the-art stabilizers help tremendously, evening out the journey, and making the voyage a lot more comfortable, without extracting any of the thrill that comes with such wild conditions.

The ship is also equipped with twin Azipod propulsion thrusters, which can rotate a full 360 degrees. These give Silver Endeavour the power to turn (almost) on a dime, whether in Antarctica’s Neumayer Channel or a fjord in Greenland’s Prince Christian Sound. And its positioning system means that the ship doesn’t have to drop anchor into potentially fragile environments.

It is also very fast, with a top speed of 19 knots, meaning Silver Endeavour can outrun many storm systems and deliver you south of the Antarctic Circle, or to Svalbard, very swiftly.