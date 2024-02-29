It’s a strange and beautiful moment. Up on stage, a full troupe of dancers and singers put on a show, one that’s spectacular and colorful, with complicated choreography, soaring solos, glittering costumes, swirling lights—a full-on extravaganza.

And then, as everything builds toward the big finish — everything moves. An unmistakable, primordial roaring sound from outside pierces the bonhomie of the theatre for just a moment. The hundreds of us in the seats roll, just a little as a big wave thumps the side of the ship.

But, as they say, the show must go on. And, undeterred, we continue the performance, and our course across the Drake Passage, sailing Sapphire Princess across one of the world’s wildest waterways.

Those who cruise to Antarctica face a choice: Go with a big mainstream cruise ship, or try a small expedition cruise line? It’s a decision that affects everything, from your likely itinerary to the options on board (including shows) to the types of activities you’ll engage in, along the way.

I’ve sailed to Antarctica five times on small expedition vessels and just returned from my first voyage to the ultimate south on a large cruise ship. Both types of trips have their advantages and disadvantages. Here are the main differences.