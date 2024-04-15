I have a confession: For the hundreds of cruises I’ve taken, I’ve never purchased an inclusive drink package.

Usually, the rationale for refusing is that I don’t drink that much. The thought of having to imbibe up to 15 beverages per day seems an unattainable goal for me, even though I do have a fondness for cold beers, pool drinks and wine with dinner when I am at sea.

But when I embarked Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Conquest for a quick weekend jaunt from Miami to Bimini and back, I was thinking about purchasing a drink package. That idea germinated when I ordered my first drink, just before dinner: a pint of Carnival’s ThirstyFrog Red Ale.

For my three-day cruise to the Bahamas, the total price to purchase Carnival’s Cheers! Package onboard was $265.32, including 18% gratuity. For the price of admission, I’d get alcoholic beverages priced up to $20, soft drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees, teas and juices – not to mention all manner of mocktails and nonalcoholic beverages like soft drinks – for one pre-determined price.

Staring down at the receipt for my $10 pint of ThirstyFrog ale, this seemed like a good value. And while the cost of drink packages can vary dramatically from line to line (and even sailing to sailing), this seemed like a good deal. Paying $10 for a beer was stressing me out, and now that cruise lines have smartphone apps, I didn’t even need to leave my bar stool: a few taps, and I was the proud owner of Carnival’s Cheers! Drink package for the next three days.

Here's what I learned – and whether I’d purchase a cruise drink package again: