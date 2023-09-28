Brightline Trains Offer Two Classes and Dynamic Pricing

Brightline's Premium Fare includes plusher seats and complimentary food and beverages (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Travelers on the Brightline train have two options: Smart Fare and Premium Fare. On our journey aboard Brightline, we rode Smart Fare from Miami to Orlando, and Premium Fare from Orlando back to Miami.

Brightline defines the Smart Fare as a ‘business-class option,’ that includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages for purchase and 19-inch seats. Premium Fare ups the ante with complimentary food and beverages, 21-inch seats and access to the swanky premium lounges at each of Brightline’s stations.

Onboard, the seating configuration in the passenger cars is slightly different depending on the class of fare purchased. Smart Fare class cars offer two rows of double or quad seating, while Premium Fare class offers a mixture of single seats and double or quad seats.

We found seating on both fare classes to be quite comfortable, with ample space to kick back and relax or to catch up on work. Wi-Fi is also very reliable, both onboard and within Brightline’s stations. While the tray tables on the back of the seats provide sufficient space to set up your laptop, we found the center table on the quad seating configuration to be more spacious.

On the train, the biggest advantage of choosing Premium over Smart Class are the complimentary food and beverage offerings. On our return trip from Orlando International Airport, we were treated to a bento-box style dinner with a salami sandwich, caprese salad, mixed fruits and a macaron, all after departing the station. During the rest of the journey, Brightline attendants offered unlimited snacks and drinks.

By contrast, our Smart Class experience only had snacks and drinks for purchase, meaning you can quickly run up a tab if you’re sufficiently peckish during the 3+ hour journey. (You do have the option of bringing your own food on board.)

Comfort and convenience, however, comes at a cost. One-way fares between Miami and Orlando start at $79 per person for a Smart Fare seat and $149 per person for a Premium Fare seat. Much like airline fares, the cost can climb depending on the time and date of departure, or how far in advance you book.

Periodic special promotions can offer discounted fares. For instance, passengers traveling in groups of four to 16 currently get a discount of 25% off per person when purchasing Smart Fare tickets.

Another cost-conscious benefit that’s exclusive to Smart Fare is that children ages 2-12 pay 50% of the fare with the purchase of an adult ticket. Regardless of the class, infants under two years of age ride free.