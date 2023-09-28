Brightline, the only privately owned and operated intercity railroad the United States, recently broke new ground in Florida by linking Miami and Orlando by rail.
The long-awaited service emerges as a new alternative to cover the 200+ mile distance between the state’s two main metropolitan areas, often considered too long to drive and too short to fly.
But with its coverage of Florida’s east coast -- home to three of the world’s busiest cruise ports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral -- the Brightline train also emerges as a new option for cruisers to reach their ships’ embarkation ports.
We rode Brightline on its inaugural Miami-Orlando route. Here’s what you need to know about the train that connects Florida’s most visited destinations, and how it can benefit cruisers.
Travelers on the Brightline train have two options: Smart Fare and Premium Fare. On our journey aboard Brightline, we rode Smart Fare from Miami to Orlando, and Premium Fare from Orlando back to Miami.
Brightline defines the Smart Fare as a ‘business-class option,’ that includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages for purchase and 19-inch seats. Premium Fare ups the ante with complimentary food and beverages, 21-inch seats and access to the swanky premium lounges at each of Brightline’s stations.
Onboard, the seating configuration in the passenger cars is slightly different depending on the class of fare purchased. Smart Fare class cars offer two rows of double or quad seating, while Premium Fare class offers a mixture of single seats and double or quad seats.
We found seating on both fare classes to be quite comfortable, with ample space to kick back and relax or to catch up on work. Wi-Fi is also very reliable, both onboard and within Brightline’s stations. While the tray tables on the back of the seats provide sufficient space to set up your laptop, we found the center table on the quad seating configuration to be more spacious.
On the train, the biggest advantage of choosing Premium over Smart Class are the complimentary food and beverage offerings. On our return trip from Orlando International Airport, we were treated to a bento-box style dinner with a salami sandwich, caprese salad, mixed fruits and a macaron, all after departing the station. During the rest of the journey, Brightline attendants offered unlimited snacks and drinks.
By contrast, our Smart Class experience only had snacks and drinks for purchase, meaning you can quickly run up a tab if you’re sufficiently peckish during the 3+ hour journey. (You do have the option of bringing your own food on board.)
Comfort and convenience, however, comes at a cost. One-way fares between Miami and Orlando start at $79 per person for a Smart Fare seat and $149 per person for a Premium Fare seat. Much like airline fares, the cost can climb depending on the time and date of departure, or how far in advance you book.
Periodic special promotions can offer discounted fares. For instance, passengers traveling in groups of four to 16 currently get a discount of 25% off per person when purchasing Smart Fare tickets.
Another cost-conscious benefit that’s exclusive to Smart Fare is that children ages 2-12 pay 50% of the fare with the purchase of an adult ticket. Regardless of the class, infants under two years of age ride free.
One of Brightline’s main competitive advantages is affording passengers the opportunity to avoid driving on the frequently congested I-95 highway that connects Florida's major cruise port cities. Taking approximately 3.5 hours to cover the distance between downtown Miami and Orlando International Airport (MCO), the train does offer a faster alternative to driving, the latter of which can easily exceed four hours and is susceptible to traffic congestion and weather conditions.
And while flight time between both cities is usually less than an hour, when you factor in security lines and wait times at Miami International Airport (MIA) or MCO -- two of the country’s busiest airports -- you may end up investing as much time, or more, than simply riding Brightline between the two.
Having said that, Brightline is not a bullet train. The multi-stop stretch between Miami and West Palm Beach runs through densely-populated areas, so the maximum speed is 79 mph. Brightline does pick up speed while traversing the 35-mile corridor between Florida’s east coast and Orlando, going as fast as 125mph. But a Japanese-style Shinkansen it isn't.
With Brightline’s recent extension to Orlando International Airport, the train now offers service to 6 stations in Florida – Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando.
The company has said it has plan to expand its Florida line all the way to Tampa Bay, although there currently isn’t a fixed timeline for this project.
What is currently on the works is Brightline West, a new project that will link Southern California and Las Vegas. The company is building a 218-mile rail that will connect Sin City to Rancho Cucamonga in 2 hours and 10 minutes. Brightline has also said that its west coast train will connect to Southern California’s regional Metrolink service, allowing passengers to access stations in downtown Los Angeles and beyond. That could make Brightline an interesting option for cruisers leaving from San Pedro and Long Beach who are looking to extend their holidays pre-or-post cruise.
Since its debut in 2018, Brightline has functioned as a commuter rail for South Floridians looking to avoid the congested I-95 corridor between Miami and West Palm Beach. That still holds true to a large extent: during our journey north to Orlando, we witnessed a fair amount of local passengers hopping on and off the South Florida stations.
Beyond regular commuters, the train’s new service will appeal most to locals from either end of the rail line looking to enjoy attractions in the Miami and Orlando areas.
For instance, Brightline offers free shuttle service from the Miami, Aventura and Fort Lauderdale stations for passengers attending Heat, Marlins, Dolphins or Inter Miami games.
Brightline’s kid-friendly fares also make the train an attractive option for families, especially given that Orlando boasts many of the world’s most popular family attractions. This was clearly evident during our journey, where we saw many passengers traveling with their children.
Being a greener travel alternative is another advantage of riding Brightline, which can also appeal to environmentally-conscious travelers. The trains’ diesel-electric locomotives run on clean biodiesel to produce lower emissions, and Brightline estimates that it removes about 3 million cars from roads each year.
Cruisers can also benefit, too, particularly those who have access to cheaper airfares from one of the airports Brightline serves; or those looking to extend their cruise and stay near some of Florida's most popular attractions, like Walt Disney World.
Florida’s main cruise ports attract long-distance and international passengers who fly into the state to catch their cruise, as well as drive-to-port passengers that come from within and out-of-state.
The proximity of Brightline’s train stations to the cruise ports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach makes the train an attractive option for cruisers seeking alternate modes of transportation to reach their ships.
Although the ports aren’t within walking distance from Brightline’s stations, they are close enough that passengers can reasonably bridge the distance by taking an Uber or taxi. PortMiami’s cruise terminals, for instance, are just over a mile away from the Brightline Miami station. Port Everglades and the Port of Palm Beach are located roughly 3.5 and 4.5 miles away from the Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations, respectively.
Additionally, Brightline passengers have the option of purchasing a fare inclusive of the Uber ride to or from the port of embarkation, eliminating the need to book separately.
The Orlando extension also places Port Canaveral within reach of Brightline passengers, albeit cruisers would need to secure alternate transportation to reach the port from MCO, much like if they were flying into the airport.
The Brightline train alternative has not gone unnoticed among cruisers. On Cruise Critic’s community boards, users have shared their thoughts
“I am super excited for this!”, wrote LisaAtlCruiser. “I live in Ocala so while getting to Miami port via Brightline will take longer than by car - it will be so much more relaxing! I feel like Brightline opens up the option to easily cruise from Port Everglades and Miami.”
While recognizing the usefulness of having an additional method of traveling to their embarkation ports, other users consider Brightline’s fares too steep. “Was considering using them from Orlando airport to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise the end of October, and had absolute sticker shock when I priced out the trip,” wrote Mahini.
Brightline's biggest advantage for travelers is making the attractions of South Florida and Orlando -- including cruises -- combinable in a single trip without the need to rely on rental cars and parking. And while the train may not be a suitable option for every cruiser, it does provides a much-needed third alternative for travelers who prefer to avoid driving or flying.