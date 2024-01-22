Should I Buy My Drinks Package Before or During My Cruise?

Buying Pre-Cruise Drinks Packages: Pros and Cons

Smoke billows from a cocktail in The Founders Bar aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Many experienced cruisers will claim that purchasing a drink package online prior to your cruise is the best bet. Cruise Critic member berbician writes, "You should buy now and at least lock down these prices. If the prices go down you can always cancel the current purchase and repurchase at the lower price."

Not bad advice, in our opinion. But what are the pros and cons of buying a drink package before you set foot on your ship?

Pros of Buying a Drinks Package Pre-Cruise

It's the cheapest option if done well in advance and with discounts

Many cruise lines will offer discounts of varying percentages on their drinks packages months before sailing. Because of these discounts, this option will quite likely be the cheapest one.

However, be wary of these discounts and do your research. Some cruise lines will claim that they're offering a substantial discount when, in reality, there is hardly any difference between the discounted price and the typical one that’s usually offered. But be aware that prices can change at the drop of a hat -- and not always for the better.

Pre-buying a drink package is very convenient and less stressful

If you want to step onto your ship without any worry about how much you're drinking and the cost of it, then purchasing your drinks package prior to your cruise is your best choice. Everything will already be in place for you, so all you have to do is get on your ship, relax and immediately order that piña colada. This strategy can help cruisers better budget and manage costs once onboard, too, as the drink package will already have been paid for in advance during the booking phase.

Cons of Buying a Drinks Package Pre-Cruise

You may not use the package enough to justify the cost

"Drink fatigue" befalls many cruisers, which is when you get tired of drinking so much alcohol that you stop drinking booze for a certain period of time. Plus, it's always possible for you to get sick -- with a cold, stomach flu, seasickness or something else entirely -- during your sailing and forgo drinking for that reason.

Considering these reasons alone, purchasing drink packages in advance (or even at all) may make more sense for shorter sailings than on longer ones.

You could buy the wrong package

Premium liquors are usually available in the most expensive packages and not in the basic drinks packages. If you pre-purchase the wrong package and order drinks that are not covered, such as those made with top-shelf ingredients, you'd need to cover the difference.

Fortunately, if you do buy the wrong package, you can usually change it via the cruise line's app or with staff once you’re onboard.

You may feel pressure to drink enough to "make it worth it"

Drink packages aren’t always what they’re cut out to be. You might find yourself overindulging and succumbing to pressure to drink enough to "make the drink package worth it." This could make you drink more than you normally would and make your trip more stressful than you'd like for a vacation. And that’s before the hangovers.

You might miss the cut off to purchase a drinks package online if you wait too long

Maybe you're waiting for the price of your drinks package to drop, but don't wait too long because you may be forced to wait until you're onboard if you miss the cutoff date. Cruise lines tend to differ on this, but two to three days prior to embarkation is a good rule of thumb. Miss out, and you'll be stuck buying the package while onboard, which can be more expensive.