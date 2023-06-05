Shopping in Rome While on a Cruise: 8 Made-in-Italy Souvenirs

While Rome is famous for the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican Museums and a host of other touristic sights, it's also a great shopping city. Retail finds range from dazzlingly expensive designer duds and handmade shoes to delicious and affordable food and wine to bring back home. So when your cruise ship hails at Rome's port city of Civitavecchia, you may opt out of organized excursions to museums, churches and ancient sites to choose a little retail therapy instead.

If you decide to venture into Rome, here's an important warning: Central Rome is a long way from Civitavecchia, where all the cruise ships dock. It easily takes 90 minutes to drive between the two cities -- longer still during rush hour and for a slow-moving tour bus. You can take a train into Rome, but bear in mind that the Civitavecchia train station is a 20-minute walk from the closest end of the port, followed by a 50-minute train ride to Roma Termini, Rome's main train station. Factor in the time -- and traffic jams -- to get back to your ship after a long day of shopping, and we recommend arranging transportation through a cruise line transfer or even a third-party tour operator. Once you make it to Rome proper, you will find cheap tourist tat, such as T-shirts, hats, statuettes and postcards, just about anywhere in the city (we recommend Campo de' Fiori if this is really what you're looking for). But, those items are about as Italian as spaghetti and meatballs, which --news flash -- is not Italian!

Here's our advice for how and where to find authentic made-in-Italy and only-in-Rome keepsakes, either for yourself or for loved ones back home.