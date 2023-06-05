Cruise From Southampton in 2023 Range from Celebrity Cruises to Cunard

If you want to cruise from Southampton in 2023, you're in luck, with 22 ships homeporting from Southampton, plus a selection of one-off departures and many more calling in.

The ships are offering a wide range of itineraries including a Norwegian fjords cruise from Southampton, mini cruises from Southampton and a Northern Lights cruise from Southampton.

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

From: May 3 – October 22

Highlights: The 2,800-passenger Celebrity Silhouette is one of the line's popular Solstice-class ships and this year will mark its 6th year based in the U.K.

Itineraries: Silhouette will mix it up with short-break cruises to Bruges and longer itineraries to the Norwegian fjords, Baltic Sea, Spain, Portugal and France and Iceland and Ireland towards the end of the summer.

Ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria

From: April 23 for both ships

Highlights: Both ships offer a throwback to the Golden Age of cruising, with formal nights de rigueur and even a class system, depending which cabin you are in (Balcony cabin passengers dine in the Britannia dining room, Queens Grill suite guests in the Queens Grill etc).

Itineraries: Queen Mary 2 will be recommencing the iconic Transatlantic to New York and back as well as a few mini-cruises; and Queen Victoria will offer a mix of mini-cruises from Southampton, plus Norwegian fjords, Baltic Sea, British Isles, Iceland, Spain, France and Portugal and Mediterranean sailings.

Ship: Disney Dream

From: July 22 – September 17

Highlights: Disney Cruise Line celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with special programming onboard its ships, including Disney Dream.

Itineraries: Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Norway and Denmark, British Isles and Spain.

Ship: Bolette, Balmoral

From: August 13 – 19 November (Bolette) and April 6 – May 31 (Balmoral)

Highlights: The former Holland America Line ship is the line's flagship, carrying 1,338 passengers, with six restaurants and 11 bars and lounges.

Itineraries: Fred. will offer a wide variety of cruises from Southampton, including Norwegian fjords and Northern Lights during winter, British Isles, Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Ships: MSC Virtuosa and MSC Euribia

From: Year-round (Virtuosa); Oct 12-December 30 (MSC Euribia).

Highlights: With MSC Cruises ramping up its U.K. presence in recent years, MSC Virtuosa is permanently based in Southampton, while new ship, MSC Euribia will sail a short season later in the year.

Itineraries: MSC Euribia will offer a series of seven-night Northern Europe sailings to France, Belgium and Germany. MSC Virtuosa sails a mix of short (some just one-night to Zeebrugge, Belgium) and longer sailings to the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, France & Spain, Western Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Ships: Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Star

From: May 4 – October 14 (Norwegian Dawn); August 8 October 24 (Norwegian Getaway);

June 4 – October 1 (Norwegian Prima) and May 11 – 31 & September 23 – October 23 (Norwegian Star)

Highlights: NCL's ships are action-packed with West End-style shows, race tracks and multiple drinking and dining venues. Norwegian Prima, the line's dazzling newest ship, will spend a mini season in Southampton this year.

Itineraries: Norwegian Dawn will offer British Isles, Northern Europe and France, Spain and Portugal sailings. Norwegian Star will offer a mix of Ireland, Norway, Spain and France cruises during May, September and October. Norwegian Prima will offer Iceland, Norway and Belgium and Western Med voyages. Norwegian Getaway will offer a mix of Northern Europe, Iceland and Norway cruises.

Ships: Arcadia, Aurora, Britannia, Iona, Ventura, Arvia

From: April 7 (Britannia); year-round (Ventura, Iona, Arcadia & Aurora) and April 2- October 19 (Arvia)

Highlights: The line's latest ship, the 5,200-passenger Arvia, that debuted in December 2023, will spend its maiden summer season sailing from Southampton, along with sister vessel Iona.

Arcadia and Aurora are adults-only ships; Britannia, Arvia. Iona and Ventura are child-friendly and are packed with kids' facilities and popular British cuisine. There is a strong emphasis on food across the fleet (with P&O Cruises associations with name chefs such as Marco Pierre White and wine expert Olly Smith).

P&O Cruises also has recruited ex-Take That frontman Gary Barlow to oversee the entertainment in Iona's 710 Club and Nicole Scherzinger, the godmother of Arvia, is the line's entertainment partner who will music and dance shows to be performed onboard P&O Cruises ships.

Itineraries: Northern Europe, Norwegian fjords, Baltic Sea, Spain & France, Western Med and the Canary Islands.

Ships: Sky Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess

From: April 1 (Sky); April 30 (Regal Princess) and June 28 (Island)

Highlights: Strong emphasis on food; excellent kids' facilities, immersive shore excursion options.

Itineraries: The ships will offer a mix of British Isles, Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Baltic Sea, Scandinavia, Norway and Iceland and Transatlantic sailings.

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

From: May 12 - October 15

Highlights: Anthem of the Seas boasts a huge range of entertainment options (virtual skydiving, virtual surfing, roller disco, dodgems), as well as incredible shows and a wide range of bars and restaurants. Kids facilities and programming is some of the best at sea.

Itineraries: Spain & France, Norwegian fjords and the Western Med.