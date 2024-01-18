Cruises From Southampton Range from Celebrity Cruises to Cunard

If you want to cruise from Southampton, you're in luck, with a plethora of ships homeporting from Southampton, plus a selection of year-round, one-off departures and many more calling in.

Among the most exciting cruises from Southampton in 2024 is Cunard's Queen Anne, launching in May 2024. The 3,000-passenger ship's inaugural sailing will depart Southampton on May 10 for the Canary Islands.

Cruises from Southampton offer a wide range of itineraries including Norwegian fjords cruises, mini cruises and a Northern Lights cruise from Southampton. You can sail to France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, and further afield to the Canary Islands and Med.

Celebrity Apex at sea (Image: Celebrity Cruises)

Ship: Celebrity Apex

From: May 15 – October 23, 2024

Highlights: The 2,910-passenger Celebrity Apex is part of the line's ground-breaking, Kelly Hoppen-designed Edge-class, which has pushed the bar with features such as the jaunty Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that juts from the side of the ship, infinite verandas staterooms and the chic Celebrity Apex Retreat.

Itineraries: Apex will mix it up with short-break cruises to Bruges and longer itineraries to the Norwegian fjords, Baltic Sea, Spain, Portugal and France and Iceland and Ireland towards the end of the summer.

Ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne

From: April 28 for both QM2 (Transatlantic sailings recommence) and Queen Victoria (European sailings); Queen Anne debuts in Southampton in May 2024

Highlights: The highlight is Queen Anne, which has the cruise industry and cruise fans excited to see the line's first new ship 12 years.

Cunard famously offers a throwback to the Golden Age of cruising, with formal nights de rigueur and even a class system, depending which cabin you are in (Balcony cabin passengers dine in the Britannia dining room, Queens Grill suite guests in the Queens Grill etc).

Itineraries: Queen Mary 2 will be recommencing the iconic Transatlantic to New York and back as well as a few mini-cruises; and Queen Victoria will offer a mix of mini-cruises from Southampton, plus Norwegian fjords, Baltic Sea, British Isles, Iceland, Spain, France and Portugal and Mediterranean sailings. Queen Anne will sail a mix of round-Britain, Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Norwegian fjords cruises.

Ship: Disney Dream

From: July 24 – September 8

Highlights: Disney Cruise Line will base the 2,500-passenger Disney Dream in Southampton for the summer season, With passengers getting to visit real-life "Frozen"-inspired scenery in Norway and Iceland.

Itineraries: Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Northern Europe, British Isles, Spain and Portugal

Ship: Bolette, Balmoral

From: February 20 - April 17 (Bolette) and Jan through to February 28, returning December 16 (Balmoral)

Highlights: The former Holland America Line ship is the line's flagship, carrying 1,338 passengers, with six restaurants and 11 bars and lounges.

Itineraries: Fred. will offer a wide variety of cruises from Southampton, including Norwegian fjords and Northern Lights during winter, British Isles, Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Ships: MSC Preziosa, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Euribia,

From: Through April 23 (MSC Euribia); April 22 - November 8 (Virtuosa); October 4 - April 18, 2024 (MSC Preziosa)

Highlights: MSC Euribia's weeklong Northern Europe sailings are an excellent introduction to the line. This family-friendly ship has restaurants and and entertainment to suit all tastes, and cabins to accomodate couples, families and multi-gen groups.

Itineraries: MSC Euribia will offer a series of seven-night Northern Europe sailings to France, Belgium and Germany. MSC Virtuosa sails a mix of short (some just one-night to Zeebrugge, Belgium) and longer sailings to the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, France & Spain, Western Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Ships: Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Star

From: June 26 – September 9 (Norwegian Dawn); May 13 & June 6 (Norwegian Getaway);

May 12 – October 6 (Norwegian Prima) and May 11 – 31 & September 29 – November 12 (Norwegian Star)

Highlights: NCL's ships are action-packed with West End-style shows, race tracks and multiple drinking and dining venues. Norwegian Prima, the line's dazzling newest ship, will spend a mini season in Southampton this year.

Itineraries: Norwegian Dawn will offer British Isles, Northern Europe and France, Spain and Portugal sailings. Norwegian Star will offer a mix of Ireland, Norway, Spain and France cruises during May, September and October. Norwegian Prima will offer Iceland, Norway and Belgium and Western Med voyages. Norwegian Getaway will offer a mix of Northern Europe, Iceland and Norway cruises.

Ships: Arcadia, Aurora, Britannia, Iona, Ventura, Arvia

From: April 21 (Britannia); year-round (Ventura, Iona & Aurora), April 15 (Arcadia) and March 31 (Arvia)

Highlights: The line's latest ship, the 5,200-passenger Arvia, which debuted in December 2022, will spend its second summer season sailing from Southampton, along with sister vessel Iona.

There's a P&O Cruises ship for every type of traveller sailing from Southampton. Arcadia and Aurora are adults-only ships; Britannia, Arvia, Iona and Ventura are child-friendly and are packed with kids' facilities and popular British cuisine. There is a strong emphasis on food across the fleet (with P&O Cruises associations with name chefs such as Marco Pierre White and wine expert Olly Smith).

Itineraries: Northern Europe, Norwegian fjords, Spain & France, Western Med and the Canary Islands.

Ships: Sky Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess

From: March 25 - November 28 (Sky); April 21 - October 6 (Regal Princess) and July 26 (Island)

Highlights: Strong emphasis on food; excellent kids' facilities, immersive shore excursion options.

Itineraries: The ships will offer a mix of British Isles, Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Baltic Sea, Scandinavia, Norway and Iceland and Transatlantic sailings.

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

From: May 10 - October 14

Highlights: Anthem of the Seas boasts a huge range of entertainment options (virtual skydiving, virtual surfing, roller disco, dodgems), as well as incredible shows and a wide range of bars and restaurants. Kids facilities and programming is some of the best at sea.

Itineraries: Spain & France, Norwegian fjords and the Western Med.