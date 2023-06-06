Shipping Luggage to Your Cruise: Is a Valet Service for You?

Pricing for Valet Service

Shipping luggage is a pricey proposition, but the decision to go valet instead of lugging your own bags often has more to do with convenience than anything else. In most cases, checking your luggage with the airline will be a cheaper proposition unless you're taking a lot of baggage -- as may be the case with a long world cruise -- and need to pay for bags beyond what the airline may include on a complimentary basis, or if your bags are heavy and you get hit with the airline's usually hefty overweight/oversize penalty fee.

However, if you prefer to travel without lots of cumbersome luggage, you might feel the fee to ship your bags is good value. If you or a travel companion has a mobility issue or uses an assistive aid (like a cane or walker), getting through the airport can be a trial made even more difficult when you also need to ferry your own bags. Even a small carry-on can be a pain to manage if you're also using a cane. Depending on your situation, the cost of shipping your luggage to your embarkation point (and back home from the cruise) might be worth any extra expense.

Pricewise, all of these delivery services are competitive and generally include insurance and a customs clearance option for international shipments. Exact pricing depends on where the luggage is picked up and delivered, as well as the speed of delivery. Expect to pay $5 to $8 per pound for one-way domestic shipments and $5 to $10 for one-way international deliveries.

For example, we priced a 50-pound suitcase with Luggage Forward. Pickup was from a home in Miami, and delivery was to the Port of Barcelona. One option required pickup of the bags 11 days in advance of embarkation, while one shaved that down to nine days. (Extra time is used as a buffer to get through customs.) Select 11-day delivery cost $294, while Preferred nine-day delivery was more costly at $334. (Often, your luggage will arrive earlier than the stated timeline; a lot depends on how smoothly the customs process goes.) When we checked, pickup from a home in Miami between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. was free with a $49 surcharge for pickup windows outside of that timeframe.