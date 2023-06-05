Sex and Swingers Cruises: What You Need to Know

Swinging, or the practice where partners in a committed relationship engage in sexual activity with other people, takes place everywhere from sex clubs to private parties. More recently, "the lifestyle" (as it's called within the community) has taken to the high seas on a variety of sexy cruises.

An adult-themed cruise can be a veritable sexual playground where anything goes. If you want to hook up, the odds are in your favor, as plenty of participants are ready to help you fulfill your fantasies, be they mild or wild.

Here are the basics you need to know before booking a swingers' cruise.