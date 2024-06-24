Seven Natural Wonders You'll See on Europe's Rivers

The Lorelei Rock, Germany

As the Rhine cuts through a deep, narrow gorge in what’s regarded as its most beautiful and dramatic stretch, the waters swirl around jagged rocks. Vineyards cling to precipitous hills and tiny villages are clustered on the narrow riverbanks.

This is the area known as the Upper Middle Rhine and one of its most famous legends is that of the Lorelei, associated with a rock that towers 433 feet above the fast-flowing water at Sankt Goarshausen.

There are dozens of stories associated with the danger sailors used to face when navigating this stretch of the river but one of the most famous is that of the lovelorn beauty, Lore Ley, from nearby Bacharach. She was jilted by her lover and consigned to a convent, but asked to climb the cliff for one last look at the Rhine. Wanting to die, she jumped off the top, her haunting cry (legend says) still echoing off the cliffs.

Another version of the story, written by poet Heinrich Heine in 1824, suggests that this beautiful maiden would sit at the top of the cliff combing her hair and singing, causing sailors to glance upwards, her hypnotic beauty and song so captivating that enchanted sailors would end up on the rocks.

There’s no such danger today; ingeniously, the river traffic on this narrow stretch is now controlled by a series of water traffic lights.