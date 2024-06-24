Seven Natural Wonders You'll See on Europe's Rivers

Imagine a cruise on Europe’s rivers and you’re most likely thinking of historic cities, world-class art galleries, and fairy tale castles.
But Europe’s waterways are settings of great natural beauty as well as man-made treasures. Plunging gorges, jagged rocks, and dense forests have given rise to legends and myths, while the vibrant colors of southern France have inspired some of history’s greatest artists. Wildlife thrives in river meadows and the forests that often line the banks.
Whether you choose to explore on foot or by bicycle or prefer simply to take in nature’s beauty from the deck of your Viking Longship, here are seven of the most dazzling natural wonders on Europe’s waterways.
As the Rhine cuts through a deep, narrow gorge in what’s regarded as its most beautiful and dramatic stretch, the waters swirl around jagged rocks. Vineyards cling to precipitous hills and tiny villages are clustered on the narrow riverbanks.
This is the area known as the Upper Middle Rhine and one of its most famous legends is that of the Lorelei, associated with a rock that towers 433 feet above the fast-flowing water at Sankt Goarshausen.
There are dozens of stories associated with the danger sailors used to face when navigating this stretch of the river but one of the most famous is that of the lovelorn beauty, Lore Ley, from nearby Bacharach. She was jilted by her lover and consigned to a convent, but asked to climb the cliff for one last look at the Rhine. Wanting to die, she jumped off the top, her haunting cry (legend says) still echoing off the cliffs.
Another version of the story, written by poet Heinrich Heine in 1824, suggests that this beautiful maiden would sit at the top of the cliff combing her hair and singing, causing sailors to glance upwards, her hypnotic beauty and song so captivating that enchanted sailors would end up on the rocks.
There’s no such danger today; ingeniously, the river traffic on this narrow stretch is now controlled by a series of water traffic lights.
The Iron Gates Gorge is arguably the most spectacular section of the Danube as it cuts through the Carpathian Mountains and the Balkan Hills in 83 miles of steep ravines and forested mountains. Here, the river is the border between two countries, Romania on the northern shore and Serbia to the south. Both countries work to protect the natural environment here, where wildlife includes eagles and otters.
You can explore the area on foot on an included, guided walking tour to the 14th Golubac Fortress (pictured) that clings to a rock at the western entrance to the gorge.
Another wonderful way to immerse yourself in nature on Viking’s Passage to Eastern Europe itinerary is to join an optional hike on the Serbian side of the river in the Djerdap National Park. You’ll walk along a forest trail to the Kovilovo viewpoint at 1,174 feet for magnificent views over the canyon. After the hike, there’s a chance to sample some delicacies created from local ingredients, including honey brandy and fried nettles.
This notable feature on the Rhine, at Koblenz, translates as the “German Corner”. It’s where “Mother Moselle” flows into “Father Rhine”. The city of Koblenz, located right at the confluence and founded more than 2,000 years ago, gets its name from the Latin, “Castellum apud Confluentes”, or “the fort at the confluence”, which over time morphed into Koblenz.
The best way to see these two impressive rivers merging is from the top of the cable car that whisks you from the Deutsches Eck to the Festung Ehrenbreitstein, a massive fortress on top of a cliff on the opposite bank of the river.
The castle is fascinating in itself, but look down at the mighty Rhine, buzzing with river traffic, and the smaller Moselle, which rises in the Vosges mountains in France and snakes through the forested hills of Luxembourg and Germany before it reaches the Deutsches Eck. Viking’s Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary takes you along both rivers, with a day to explore Koblenz.
The Ardèche river has over the millennia carved a spectacular gorge through the limestone mountains northwest of Avignon. Here, vertiginous red and white cliffs plunge an astonishing 980 feet into the canyon, the river twisting and turning as it tumbles and foams over multiple sets of rapids. In summer, the gorge is a popular destination for kayakers, campers, and hikers.
The entrance to the gorge is guarded by the magnificent Pont d’Arc, a colossal natural rock arch some 194 feet wide and 112 feet high. You can admire the Pont d’Arc in all its splendor on a tour from Viviers on Viking’s Lyon & Provence itinerary. Along the way, if you’re traveling between June and August, gaze in wonder at the immaculate lines of fragrant purple lavender in the fields, inspiration for many an artist.
Famed for cuckoo clocks and that famous cake, the Black Forest is one of Germany’s most pristine areas of wilderness. Needless to say, the landscape of dense pine forests, flower-filled meadows, and half-timbered farmhouses has inspired many a fairy tale. It’s said that the Brothers Grimm based both Sleeping Beauty and Hansel and Gretel on this magical landscape.
You can access the Black Forest from the riverside town of Breisach, featured on Viking’s Rhine Getaway cruises, taking a scenic drive through wine-growing villages, forest, and moorland. Keep an eye out for the wildlife that thrives here, from deer and pine martens to badgers and wild boar. Hiking the woodland trails or taking an e-bike tour are the best ways to get closer to nature.
You’ll see human activity in the wine producing areas and in the workshops that hand-craft cuckoo clocks, of course. Of course, any visit presents a chance to taste Black Forest Gateau, a chocolate and cream confection with a rich cherry filling.
A voyage along the Elbe is usually associated with the cultural riches of Berlin, Dresden, and Prague. But did you know that the river carves its way through one of Europe’s most dramatic mountain ranges on its journey from the Czech Republic to the North Sea?
Saxon Switzerland, or the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, is a region of towering rock formations, sheer-sided ravines, and porous rock that’s been sculpted over 100 million years into dramatic columns and jagged cliffs.
You’ll also sail past emerald-green wetlands and dense forest that stretches right down to the riverbank on Viking’s Elegant Elbe itinerary. Birdwatchers should look out for red and black kites, as well as storks, and even peregrine falcons.
Take a tour to the Bastei, a cluster of jagged, tooth-like rocks soaring 1,000 feet and connected by a 250-ft long footbridge, originally built in 1824. Bring your camera; the views from up here are spectacular.
The Moselle Valley is one of the most captivating regions of Germany. The river loops in enormous bends around forested hills, and the vineyards that slope down to the banks on the shale slopes that have been cultivated since Roman times are almost impossibly steep. Fairy tale castles guard the hilltops and tiny towns of half-timbered houses cling to the banks.
The most spectacular loop is called Zeller Hamm, located in bucolic countryside between Bernkastel-Kues and Cochem. Head up to the Prinzenkopf observation tower and you can see the curve of the river in perfect symmetry, with the view stretching from the Hunsrück heights to the dense forest of the Kondelwald.
You can take in the lush scenery of the Moselle Valley on two wheels, too, on an optional cycling tour with Viking. The hills may be steep but the waterside trails are delightfully flat, following the curves of the river past dreamy wine-growing villages. There’s much less traffic on the Moselle than on the Rhine and the setting for your cycle ride is blissfully peaceful.