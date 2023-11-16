Northern Europe Treasures – From Britain to Iceland

Ruins of Urquhart Castle on Lake Loch Ness, Scotland (Photo: George KUZ/Shutterstock)

Which countries are in Northern Europe? Definitions vary considerably, but generally we’re talking the British Isles, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Latvia. And for cruising, add in northern Germany, northern France, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands. Ultimately, it’s an incredibly diverse region – one day you’re sailing along Amsterdam’s historic canals; another day you’re soaking in a bubbling geothermal pool in Iceland.

In 2024 and 2025, six NCL ships – Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Prima – will offer a smorgasbord of nine- to 13-day Northern Europe cruises, mostly between April and October. Whatever cruise you choose, you’ll discover rugged castles, ornate palaces, hip and happening cities, dramatic land and seascapes, and a kaleidoscope of cultures.

The Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa, is one of the Most Visited Attractions in Iceland (Photo: Puripat Lertpunyaroj/Shutterstock)

Iceland has become a highly desirable destination and Norwegian Prima’s 11-day cruises from England to Iceland from May to July include an overnight stay in the super-cool capital, Reykjavik, plus calls to two more unforgettable Icelandic ports, Akureyri and Isafjordur. Another option is Prima’s 13-day cruise tours in July and August 2024. You fly to Reykjavik and spend four days exploring a variety of awe-inspiring natural wonders before boarding the ship for the cruise to London via Bergen, Amsterdam and Brussels.

There’s nothing quite like seeing Norway and Iceland’s magnificent mountains, fjords and colourful villages in the light of the midnight sun. Over 11 glorious days in June 2024 and 2025, Norwegian Star sails from Tromsø to Reykjavik, a remarkable itinerary that includes overnight stays in Honningsvåg and Longyearbyen. Honningsvåg is close to North Cape, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Arctic Ocean; Longyearbyen, on the Svalbard archipelago, is the world’s northernmost city (one to tick off the bucket list). History buffs will enjoy the excellent North Pole Expedition Museum; fans of boutique beers can sample the local brew made from 2000-year-old glacier water.

Whether you choose to explore Northern Europe, the Greek Isles or the Mediterranean by sea next summer – or have a combination itinerary designed for you – NCL has every cruise option covered.

Ready to cruise? Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering up to 50 per cent off sailings plus a free beverage package with premium spirits included*.

To book your cruise visit ncl.com, call 1300 255 200 or contact your local travel agent.