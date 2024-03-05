Seize the Moment with a Seabourn Safari at Sea

South America and Antarctica Expeditions

Seabourn Pursuit was introduced in 2023 (Photo: Seabourn Cruise Line)

Seabourn's most captivating expeditions explore South America and Antarctica in one seamless journey. Following the lead of Mother Nature, rather than a rigid route, these flexible itineraries seek out calving glaciers, towering icebergs and lively wildlife. Safely escorted by ships equipped to traverse freely, navigate the glittering ice, and land you on the continent for unforgettable encounters penguins and seals in their natural habitat.

In Buenos Aires, start your voyage in a vibrant city bursting with colour and life — a sharp contrast to the remote ports in the coming days. Consider a three-night pre-cruise tour to visit the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of Iguazu Falls.

Arriving in the Great White Continent after crossing the Drake Passage, board a Zodiac to get closer to the on scenic cruises guided by a naturalist. Kayak through a maze of sea ice, observe penguins and seals in their natural habitat, and join the expedition team ashore to hike across untouched landscapes seldom seen by other travellers.

Awe-inspiring highlights include the Lemaire Channel/Kodak Gap, where the ice is transformed by wind and sea to create surprising shapes and sizes. Marvel at the ash-covered scenery of Deception Island, where penguins gather at the edge of the beach, taking turns to leap into crashing waves. The small cove of Neko Harbour offers a safe haven on land and sea, making it the ideal spot for whale-watching and penguin-spotting.