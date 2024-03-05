Seize the Moment with a Seabourn Safari at Sea

Sponsored by Seabourn
When dreaming about an expedition cruise, there comes a moment when the ultimate choice makes sense. A safari at sea on an ultra-luxury ship with a passionate team of experts, enjoying unexpected experiences in extraordinary locations. Seabourn makes every moment memorable on its all-inclusive cruises, but its expeditions take it to the next level.
Seabourn's Expedition Experience offers privileged access to some of the planet's most remote and pristine environments. The possibilities for exploration are as limitless as your imagination, discovering enchanting landscapes and wildlife by Zodiac, kayak, hiking, or a six-person submarine.
Seabourn's most captivating expeditions explore South America and Antarctica in one seamless journey. Following the lead of Mother Nature, rather than a rigid route, these flexible itineraries seek out calving glaciers, towering icebergs and lively wildlife. Safely escorted by ships equipped to traverse freely, navigate the glittering ice, and land you on the continent for unforgettable encounters penguins and seals in their natural habitat.
In Buenos Aires, start your voyage in a vibrant city bursting with colour and life — a sharp contrast to the remote ports in the coming days. Consider a three-night pre-cruise tour to visit the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of Iguazu Falls.
Arriving in the Great White Continent after crossing the Drake Passage, board a Zodiac to get closer to the on scenic cruises guided by a naturalist. Kayak through a maze of sea ice, observe penguins and seals in their natural habitat, and join the expedition team ashore to hike across untouched landscapes seldom seen by other travellers.
Awe-inspiring highlights include the Lemaire Channel/Kodak Gap, where the ice is transformed by wind and sea to create surprising shapes and sizes. Marvel at the ash-covered scenery of Deception Island, where penguins gather at the edge of the beach, taking turns to leap into crashing waves. The small cove of Neko Harbour offers a safe haven on land and sea, making it the ideal spot for whale-watching and penguin-spotting.
Seabourn offers 16 departures of its popular 11- to 13-day Antarctic voyages, round-trip from Buenos Aires, between November 2025 and March 2026, aboard two new expedition ships, Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture.
The season starts with both ships sailing on opposite coasts of South America down to Ushuaia, Argentina. Seabourn Pursuit departs from Santiago (San Antonio) while Seabourn Venture sets sail from Rio de Janeiro on a special itinerary including the Falkland Islands and South Georgia enroute to Antarctica.
Longer combination voyages are also available. The 38-day ‘Easter Island, Chilean Fjords & Antarctica’ sails across the Pacific Ocean from Tahiti (Papeete) to Buenos Aires on Seabourn Pursuit, departing October 10, 2025. The 40-day ‘From the Amazon to South Georgia & the Antarctic’ itinerary sails from Manaus to Buenos Aires on Seabourn Venture, departing October 30, 2025.
Seabourn's select group of academics, scientists, naturalists and historians are experts in each destination, sharing their knowledge about the environment, the culture and the creatures.
The Discovery Centre is the onboard hub for learning, with insightful lectures and audio-visual presentations on high-definition screens, including undersea footage of marine life captured on submarine voyages.
Guests are encouraged to interact with the expedition team, from wildlife-spotting in the Bow Lounge to enjoying casual meals in the Colonnade and sharing stories in the Expedition Lounge.
The open bridge policy allows firsthand access to the ship’s command centre. This is an incredible opportunity to observe the officers navigating your cruise and see the captain’s view from the bridge.
Seabourn has several other unique activities, available when weather permits, which are included in fares. Caviar on Ice, held on the viewing deck or onboard a Zodiac, serves exquisite caviar and tartare while surrounded by glittering glaciers. Another memorable experience, Champagne Zodiac, sees another Zodiac appear from behind an iceberg with crew handing over glasses of Champagne for thirsty explorers as you return to the ship.
The famous Polar Plunge is a thrilling rite of passage for those who want to jump into the freezing Antarctic water to feel its full effect over your body and mind. Others can gather on the ship’s landing zone to cheer on your courageous companions while keeping warm with a hot cup of cocoa.
Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit are purpose-built for exploring the most coveted and unspoiled destinations on Earth in unprecedented elegance. Polar Class 6 (PC6) ice-strengthened hulls allow these two exceptional ships to safely bring guests closer into icy fjords and hidden coves. Advanced manoeuvring technology enables superior stability and comfort, while providing the flexibility to adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the world’s most remote regions.
Seabourn’s expedition ships are designed for optimum viewing of nature and wildlife. Almost 2,800 square metres of open deck space means there is no crowding or jostling for a vantage point. Both vessels are also equipped with a 4K GSS Cineflex camera capable of broadcasting imagery from up to 8km away on monitors located in the Discovery Center and guests’ staterooms. The Bow Lounge has touch-screen charts with weather and scientific information, as well as direct access to the bow, where the expedition team is on hand to educate guests about their surroundings.
For off-ship exploration, a fleet of 24 Zodiac boats can take out everyone at once, so there is no waiting around or missing once-in-a-lifetime sightings. Zodiacs are easily accessed with one-step boarding via shell doors near the waterline.
Reminiscent of private yachts, the ships' interiors are crafted by iconic hospitality atelier Tihany Design. Public spaces such as bars and lounges exude a sophisticated atmosphere with tasteful décor and the highest quality furnishings. Eight complimentary dining venues range from casual to high-end, rivalling the best restaurants on land, with skilled chefs and professional waiters delivering the finest cuisine.
All suites are ocean-front, allowing uninterrupted views from the privacy of your private veranda. Every minute of the journey can be spent gazing at glowing glaciers and icebergs, snow-capped mountains, penguins and seals lazing on lumps of ice, or the open sea with no other ships in sight.
Each suite has a queen-size bed (or two twin beds), a fully stocked bar and refrigerator, writing desk with personalised stationery, and a spacious bathroom. Larger suites have living areas with comfortable couches, table and chairs. Seabourn’s expedition ships are also equipped with a walk-in closet and heating racks for your expedition gear and a personal life vest storage area.
A personal suite host and suite attendants are always at your service for any extra needs. Room service is 24-hours, the complimentary minibar can be curated with your favourite drinks, and tipping is neither required nor expected.
Seabourn ventures to many other destinations beyond South America, Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands. Among the most adventurous itineraries are the Arctic, North West Passage, the Amazon, British Isles, South Pacific, Papua New Guinea, and the Kimberley region of Western Australia. In these countries with coastal communities, tours are conducted to landmarks, museums and other local places to learn about the indigenous peoples and cultures.
The Seabourn Expedition Experience is all-inclusive (except for optional submarine voyages, kayaking, spa treatments, and the Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil mindful living program).
Fares also include all other excursions and activities, dining, a welcome bottle of Champagne; premium spirits, fine wines, beer and non-alcoholic drinks in the ship’s bars, restaurants and your in-suite minibar; and unlimited Wi-Fi powered by SpaceX's Starlink.