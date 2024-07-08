Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Back in 1975, my parents – avid National Geographic readers -- proudly bought me a subscription for a brand-new monthly magazine aimed at young world-be explorers: National Geographic World (yes, these were the days before the Internet). I inhaled its pages every month, obsessing over the unusual creatures and far-off places within the publication’s pages.
Indonesia’s Komodo dragons, in particular, caught my attention. Benign in appearance, the 10-foot reptiles are apex predators in their limited habitat, killing animals much larger on the sheer strength of their deadly saliva. The fact they only lived in a remote part of the globe added to their mystique. I resolved to see them in person one day.
Fast-forward nearly 50 years. While my World magazine days are long gone, it seems only fitting that my first cruise with Lindblad Expeditions, which partners with National Geographic, would visit Komodo Island, in Indonesia. My 16-day voyage on National Geographic Orion had many highlights listed on its itinerary – grand waterfalls in Australia’s Kimberley, enchanting Balinese temples, marine life in Indonesia’s Coral Triangle.
It all sounded great. But dragons were my top priority
Our briefing the night before our Komodo visit carried an air of trepidation. Most people onboard – Lindblad veterans – knew of the Komodo dragons’ deadly reputation. We talked among ourselves about Phil Bronstein, actress Sharon Stone’s ex-husband, who was famously bit by a Komodo dragon at the Los Angeles Zoo (while Bronstein didn’t die, he needed to have several tendons in his foot reattached and his big toe rebuilt).
Orion’s crack expedition team told us what to expect. We would be arriving at Komodo National Park -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- shortly after sunrise, before the island’s heat and humidity caused the dragons to seek shelter. Local guides would take us around the park’s trail since they were most familiar with their behavior.
When our Zodiac landed, I was a little nonplussed by the instruments the guides carried to keep the lizards in check. Long forked sticks, almost like pitchforks, were the main line of defense.
Still, these dragon whisperers knew their reptiles. We were to stay in a group, behind the guides with pitchforks. We were not to wander off the trail. We were not to run or make noises that would cause the Komodo dragons to charge. And if the guides told us to move, we needed to move.
Thus prepared, we set off on the forest trail.
As we entered the park, the guides regaled us with Komodo dragon facts that did not make them seem any nicer.
As apex predators, Komodo dragons have no natural enemies – except themselves. While they prefer to bring down warm-blooded mammals such as deer or wild boar, the reptiles will turn on each other when one becomes too sick or infirm to catch their own food.
And forget about maternal instincts. Female Komodo dragons lay between 15 to 30 eggs per year. When they hatch, the babies make a beeline to climb nearby palm trees – before their mother or other dragons devour them. There they live for three to five years – solo, only one dragon per tree -- subsiding on caterpillars and carpenter bees before moving on to birds, monkeys and more.
When the juvenile dragons are big enough to fend for themselves on the ground, they are on the smaller side, at 55 pounds and 6.5 feet long; they are not considered adults until they are eight or nine years old. Females live until around age 30 and males don’t tap out until age 50 to 60.
The natural ratio of Komodo dragons, which live on five Indonesian islands, are three males for every female, our guide told us. As with many reptiles, the sex of the Komodo dragon hatchlings is determined by temperature. When it’s warmer, more females hatch and when it’s colder, males are pre-dominant, “hot chicks and cold dudes,” our guide said. Komodo dragons typically mate in the rainy season, but rising heat from global warming could shift the balance on gender and dragon numbers; it’s unclear how that will impact the population.
Regulating numbers is one reason the Komodo dragons eat their young. It’s probably a good thing more dragons don’t make it, as just one bite from a grown Komodo dragon can fell a water buffalo. It’s not the strength of the bite itself that kills the animal. Rather, it’s the combination of bacteria in the dragons’ saliva, along with venom glands that pack a one-two punch. The venom increases the blood flow, pumping the deadly bacteria through the prey’s system, leading to shock. Sepsis sets in, and eventually organ failure results.
It's not a quick process, and a bitten animal can limp along in agony for three or four days. Using its sense of smell honed with its long tongue, the Komodo dragon patiently follows. Other dragons smell the blood, and converge on the animal once it collapses, tearing it apart.
Sounds fun, right? Not for the unlucky humans who occasionally get bitten. While most people survive, it’s not a given, and we heard a few grizzly stories from our guides. One talked about a seven-year-old boy who was dangling his feet off his front porch when a dragon ran up, took him off the deck and mauled him. The boy died soon after.
Another guide talked of his friend who was bitten on the hand. Within hours, his hands looked like they were burned and his arms were starting to turn black as the bacteria coursed through his veins. While he was taken by boat to the nearest hospital in Labuan Bajo, he lost three fingers.
After hearing this, I became just a little more nervous that there would be nothing but a few sticks standing between us and the dragons.
As our group digested these troubling facts, we turned the corner – and a Komodo dragon sauntered into view, walking slowly through the clearing.
Our guides became all business. Sticks at the ready, they motioned us behind them, as the dragon moved forward with surprising ease, given its bulky body. While the reptile seemed to have its eyes on the road, Komodo dragons are unpredictable and can move at speeds up to 12 mph.
We all pulled out our cameras and phones to start snapping away. Yet I found my own lizard brain kicking into overdrive. I couldn’t help grimacing and retreating to a safe distance, compelled to both stare at this prehistoric-looking being and flee for my life.
“Stop being so jumpy,” my husband said, not helpfully, as I danced around the outer edges of the circle of camera-wielding tourists.
“I think we already know that I’m not the person to call in a Komodo emergency,” I replied.
More and more dragons entered our clearing. One crawled to the front of us, while the other circled around the back. We were somewhat surrounded, like extras in a Jurassic Park movie. We had been told Komodo dragons have adapted their behavior to humans, learning from them (the indigenous people saw Komodo dragons as their twins and fed them at one point). Was this a new hunting tactic, aimed at preventing overtourism?
Our Instagram-savvy guides had no such doubts. When the Komodo dragons paused for any length of time, they told us to stand about six feet behind them and strike different poses.
My husband crouched down, so it seemed like he was riding the dragon. In my shot, it looks like I’m petting the lizard.
I sent my sister the photo almost immediately, thanks to a solid international cell phone plan. “Oh, hell no,” she texted back. “Where’s the tranquilizer gun?”
Nope. The guides did use their sticks, however, to nudge the lizards this way and that. The dragons seemed to humor them and follow directions, although the sticks would probably do little damage against their thick scaly skin.
Our reptilian photo sessions came to a halt when a larger male Komodo dragon moved to a female with decided intent. Our mating season visit was going to come to a climax, it seemed.
The male dragon mounted, but couldn’t seem to find his footing. After a second attempt, the female scurried away, either frustrated by his performance or not up for a marathon; Komodo dragon mating sessions can last three or four hours.
In between excursions, naturalist Ron Leidich explained why Komodo Island – and Indonesia as a whole – has such biodiversity.
The archipelago is situated between two land masses – Asia (the Sunda shelf) and Australia (the Sahul shelf)-- and oceans – the Pacific and the Indian -- that had varying degrees of contact during four Ice Ages. The result is a habitat known as Wallacea, or “the land of the weird and wonderful,” as Leidich put it.
Besides the Komodo dragon lizards and other unusual land animals, Wallacea has extraordinary marine diversity, encompassing an area known as the Coral Triangle. Here, Leidich said, you won’t see just five species of butterfly fish, as you might in the Caribbean. You’ll see 25 species.
On our snorkeling excursion to Pink Beach, on a side of Komodo Island unreachable by the dragons, we’d be “swimming in an evolutionary bowl of soup,” he said. National Geographic Orion provides snorkeling gear for its passengers, and there are also opportunities for certified divers. For those who don’t enjoy being in the water, a glass-bottomed boat is available to view from above the waves.
With high enthusiasm, we departed by Zodiac for a wet landing on a pristine beach that did, indeed, look pink. The color comes from fragments of destroyed red coral, which mixes with the white sand to produce the rosy hue.
Underwater, the marine life was as spectacular as the beach. We saw angel fish, parrot fish, clown fish, trigger fish of all shapes and colors. At one point, I looked up and for the second time in a day, felt totally surrounded, only this time by a rainbow of marine life as opposed to deadly reptiles.
We exited the water to a lovely afternoon tea set up by the National Geographic Orion hotel staff. Hotel Director Francoise Said put on some island music, and suddenly our afternoon became a party.
Although National Geographic Orion and Lindblad Expeditions have been coming to Komodo Island regularly in recent years, the line isn’t scheduled to sail Indonesia in 2025.
Cruise lines that will be stopping in Komodo in late 2024 through 2026 include Silversea (on both luxury and expedition ships), Viking, Holland America, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania, Seabourn, Crystal, Fred. Olsen, Paul Gauguin, Norwegian and Scenic.
My advice for dragon hunters: Go to Komodo on an expedition ship if you can. Not only will the smaller size lead to a better experience, but you’ll have the added enrichment from onboard naturalists that will put the island’s diversity into perspective.
For me, my experience on National Geographic Orion satisfied my inner six-year-old, the one who dreamed about dragons from the pages of a magazine. My dragon quest has been fulfilled.