Komodo Dragon Facts: They’re Definitely Not Warm and Fuzzy

Komodo crossing sign in Komodo National Park, Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

As we entered the park, the guides regaled us with Komodo dragon facts that did not make them seem any nicer.

As apex predators, Komodo dragons have no natural enemies – except themselves. While they prefer to bring down warm-blooded mammals such as deer or wild boar, the reptiles will turn on each other when one becomes too sick or infirm to catch their own food.

Komodo dragon nest on Komodo Island (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

And forget about maternal instincts. Female Komodo dragons lay between 15 to 30 eggs per year. When they hatch, the babies make a beeline to climb nearby palm trees – before their mother or other dragons devour them. There they live for three to five years – solo, only one dragon per tree -- subsiding on caterpillars and carpenter bees before moving on to birds, monkeys and more.

When the juvenile dragons are big enough to fend for themselves on the ground, they are on the smaller side, at 55 pounds and 6.5 feet long; they are not considered adults until they are eight or nine years old. Females live until around age 30 and males don’t tap out until age 50 to 60.

Komodo dragon in Indonesia (Photo; Komodo National Park guides)

The natural ratio of Komodo dragons, which live on five Indonesian islands, are three males for every female, our guide told us. As with many reptiles, the sex of the Komodo dragon hatchlings is determined by temperature. When it’s warmer, more females hatch and when it’s colder, males are pre-dominant, “hot chicks and cold dudes,” our guide said. Komodo dragons typically mate in the rainy season, but rising heat from global warming could shift the balance on gender and dragon numbers; it’s unclear how that will impact the population.

Regulating numbers is one reason the Komodo dragons eat their young. It’s probably a good thing more dragons don’t make it, as just one bite from a grown Komodo dragon can fell a water buffalo. It’s not the strength of the bite itself that kills the animal. Rather, it’s the combination of bacteria in the dragons’ saliva, along with venom glands that pack a one-two punch. The venom increases the blood flow, pumping the deadly bacteria through the prey’s system, leading to shock. Sepsis sets in, and eventually organ failure results.

Komodo dragon on the beach on Komodo Island, Indonesia (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

It's not a quick process, and a bitten animal can limp along in agony for three or four days. Using its sense of smell honed with its long tongue, the Komodo dragon patiently follows. Other dragons smell the blood, and converge on the animal once it collapses, tearing it apart.

Sounds fun, right? Not for the unlucky humans who occasionally get bitten. While most people survive, it’s not a given, and we heard a few grizzly stories from our guides. One talked about a seven-year-old boy who was dangling his feet off his front porch when a dragon ran up, took him off the deck and mauled him. The boy died soon after.

Komodo dragon in Indonesia (Photo; Komodo National Park guides)

Another guide talked of his friend who was bitten on the hand. Within hours, his hands looked like they were burned and his arms were starting to turn black as the bacteria coursed through his veins. While he was taken by boat to the nearest hospital in Labuan Bajo, he lost three fingers.

After hearing this, I became just a little more nervous that there would be nothing but a few sticks standing between us and the dragons.